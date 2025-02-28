The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Mountaineer men’s basketball falls in Statesboro

Max Schwanz, Reporter
February 27, 2025

The App state men’s basketball team lost 61-59 against Georgia Southern Tuesday. They split the season series with the Eagles. 

Graduate student forward CJ Huntley scored the Mountaineers first 7 points with two baskets around the rim and a three, giving them a 7-5 lead. 

The Eagles tied the game at 7 until a layup from senior forward Jalil Beaubrun and a three from junior guard Dior Conners made the score 12-7 in favor of the Black and Gold. 

Back-to-back threes from redshirt senior guard Myles Tate and Conners gave the Mountaineers a 18-10 lead. 

A Huntley layup and three gave App State a 25-15 lead. Georgia Southern responded with a 15-0 run taking a 30-25 lead. 

A jumper from Tate broke a 7 minute scoring drought for the Black and Gold. The Mountaineers trailed 27-32 at the end of the first half. 

Junior guard Alonzo Dodd got the App State offense started with a three and a layup to regain the lead 33-32. 

Conners’ third three of the game put the Black and Gold back in the lead 37-36. 

The game went back and forth and App State trailed 46-51 until back-to-back layups from Huntley cut the Eagle lead to one. 

The Eagles were in the lead 55-61 with 21 seconds left. A dunk from Beaubrun and a basket from Tate cut the lead to a one possession game with 2 seconds remaining. However, the Eagles held on, resulting in App State losing 61-59.

Huntley led all scorers with 23 points. He also recorded 10 rebounds giving him a double-double. 

App State shot 37% from the field and 28% from behind the arc. 

The Mountaineers will finish the regular season in Huntington, Virginia, where they will face Marshall Saturday. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6771
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Max Schwanz
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6771
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal