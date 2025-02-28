Mountaineer men’s basketball falls in Statesboro

The App state men’s basketball team lost 61-59 against Georgia Southern Tuesday. They split the season series with the Eagles.

Graduate student forward CJ Huntley scored the Mountaineers first 7 points with two baskets around the rim and a three, giving them a 7-5 lead.

The Eagles tied the game at 7 until a layup from senior forward Jalil Beaubrun and a three from junior guard Dior Conners made the score 12-7 in favor of the Black and Gold.

Back-to-back threes from redshirt senior guard Myles Tate and Conners gave the Mountaineers a 18-10 lead.

A Huntley layup and three gave App State a 25-15 lead. Georgia Southern responded with a 15-0 run taking a 30-25 lead.

A jumper from Tate broke a 7 minute scoring drought for the Black and Gold. The Mountaineers trailed 27-32 at the end of the first half.

Junior guard Alonzo Dodd got the App State offense started with a three and a layup to regain the lead 33-32.

Conners’ third three of the game put the Black and Gold back in the lead 37-36.

The game went back and forth and App State trailed 46-51 until back-to-back layups from Huntley cut the Eagle lead to one.

The Eagles were in the lead 55-61 with 21 seconds left. A dunk from Beaubrun and a basket from Tate cut the lead to a one possession game with 2 seconds remaining. However, the Eagles held on, resulting in App State losing 61-59.

Huntley led all scorers with 23 points. He also recorded 10 rebounds giving him a double-double.

App State shot 37% from the field and 28% from behind the arc.

The Mountaineers will finish the regular season in Huntington, Virginia, where they will face Marshall Saturday. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m.