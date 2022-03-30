Mountaineer runners collect four podium finishes at Weems Baskin Invitational

Two Mountaineer runners surge past a University of Texas at Arlington athlete during the Sun Belt Championships Feb. 21, 2022.

App State track traveled to the University of South Carolina for the Weems Baskin Invitational Friday and Saturday. The men’s and women’s teams earned a combined four individual podium finishes.

Junior Jada Branch won the triple jump after leaping for 12.68 meters. This earned the Mountaineers their only first place finish of the meet.

Branch wasn’t the only women’s runner to finish on the podium. Junior Taylor Smith jumped for 5.80 meters to earn second place in the long jump. In the pole vault invite, junior Celia Agee earned bronze for jumping 3.53 meters.

Senior Silvanna Curtin’s 3.08-meter jump in the open pole vault netted her fourth place.

In the 100-meter invite, graduate student La’Bria King took off for 11.74 and a fifth place finish.

Senior Kayla Carson rounded out the day for App State with a 1.55-meter attempt in the long jump and eighth place finish.

For the men, junior Patrick Freeman logged a third place finish in the pole vault after propelling himself 4.88 meters. Sophomores Taylor Fox and Braden Underwood tied for fifth with 4.58 meters.

Two Mountaineers had a strong presence in the discus. Senior Zachary Weinstein threw for 49.53 meters to capture fourth place. Then, sophomore Nathan Karl placed seventh after achieving 47.10 meters.

In the 400 meter hurdles, senior Dylan Blankenship bounded to fifth place with a 54.14 time. Sophomore Jabari Dalton posted a 54.46 to cross the finish line in seventh.

Freshman Miles Stephens placed sixth in the 100 meter open after running a 10.99.

Both App State track programs will try adding to their success April 1-2 during the Vertklasse Meeting at High Point University. They had two individual podium finishes in this meet last season.