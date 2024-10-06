The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Mountaineer soccer draws Panthers in Charlotte

Clay Durban, Sports Editor
October 6, 2024
Rian Hughes

App State traveled to Charlotte Monday to face the Georgia State Panthers in their first game in over a week, after canceling their game Sunday against Arkansas State due to the effects of Hurricane Helene. The Mountaineers forced a 1-1 draw to extend their unbeaten streak to four games.

The game started slowly for both teams, with neither allowing many shots in the first half. The Panthers took three and the Mountaineers took two.

However, the Panthers made the most of these limited opportunities when a shot slipped by redshirt freshman goalkeeper Sarah Wommack in the 42nd minute to take a 1-0 lead.

The second half would see the Mountaineers take control of the game, taking 10 shots and only allowing the Panthers three.

This didn’t result in a high-scoring half as the Black and Gold were unable to get on the board until redshirt freshman forward Kyli Switalski scored a free kick in the 72nd minute. This was Switalski’s first career goal.

This would be the final score of the game as neither team was able to score again before the final horn sounded.

Now at 5-3-3 overall and 2-0-1 in conference play, the Mountaineers remain in a strong position to make a run at east division leader James Madison, who they now trail behind by three points.

The Mountaineers will take the pitch again on Thursday as they welcome Coastal Carolina. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Clay Durban
Clay Durban, Sports Editor
Clay Durban (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
