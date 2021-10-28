Mountaineer volleyball finishes 0-2 in Texas road trip

Sophomore setter Sophie Cain sets up senior middle blocker Daryn Armstrong for the kill. The Mountaineers dropped both matches last weekend after going 2-0 the weekend before.

App State volleyball team traveled to Texas this weekend to play against the University of Texas Arlington and Texas State, dropping both matches and falling to 7-15 on the season.

The Mountaineers opened up Oct. 22 against UT Arlington, falling in a 3-0 sweep. It was a rough game for App State, only recording one double-digit kill performance from senior middle blocker Anna Kincaid leading the team with 10 kills. Freshman outside hitter Lulu Ambrose and junior McCall Denny posted seven kills. Sophomore setter Sophie Cain managed 19 assists while adding seven digs to her performance. Libero Emma Reilly had an uncharacteristic game, only recording eight digs throughout the match.

The Black and Gold’s struggles continued Oct. 23, falling in four sets to Texas State. Denny posted an impressive 22 kills over the match, with senior outside hitter Victoria Wilform behind her at 12. This was Denny’s second 20-plus kill performance this season, her first coming earlier Aug. 28 against Radford. Junior setter Sam Bickley notched 38 assists, while Reilly got back to form, finishing with a match-high 26 digs.

The Mountaineers continue their road trip facing South Alabama Oct. 29 and Troy Oct. 30.