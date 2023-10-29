The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
The entrance to the haunted house at Bloody Pines. Each room has a different theme to scare its guests.

Family fear attraction brings nightly frights to Boone

2
Students have raised concerns about the lack of parking at the Sleep Inn turned dorm. With the space to hold 150 students, there are only 17 parking spots available, not including overnight parking. Sept. 13, 2023

Sleep Inn student residents express concerns with housing

3
OPINION: Majors that would survive in a horror film

OPINION: Majors that would survive in a horror film

4
Enthomusicology Senior Caleb Hignite plucks his banjo out on Sanford Mall. Oct. 5, 2023.

People of Boone: Creating a major to keep traditions alive

5
Senior safety Nick Ross makes the tackle on an Old Dominion player Oct. 21.

The good, bad and ugly: App State vs. ODU

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
OPINION: Adult Halloween sucks

OPINION: Adult Halloween sucks

October 29, 2023

Pru’s boo reviews: ‘The Exorcist: Believer’

Pru’s boo reviews: ‘The Exorcist: Believer’

October 29, 2023

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

October 29, 2023

Mountaineer volleyball splits weekend series

Mountaineer volleyball splits weekend series

October 29, 2023

Mountaineers get most wins since 2018 in 1-0 victory vs. Georgia State

Mountaineers get most wins since 2018 in 1-0 victory vs. Georgia State

October 27, 2023

‘Neerly Naked Mile helps donate to The Hospitality House

October 26, 2023

Mountaineer volleyball splits weekend series

Max Schwanz, Reporter
October 29, 2023
Fifth+year+senior+outside+hitter+McCall+Denny+goes+up+for+a+slam+against+Old+Dominion+Oct.+27.+Denny+recorded+her+1%2C000th+kill+against+the+Monarchs.
Courtesy of App State Athletics
Fifth year senior outside hitter McCall Denny goes up for a slam against Old Dominion Oct. 27. Denny recorded her 1,000th kill against the Monarchs.

App State volleyball split the weekend series on Oct 26 and 27 against Old Dominion, winning the first match 3-0 and losing the second 1-3. 

The first set was knotted early at five with kills from freshman right side Ava Leahy and sophomore middle blocker Maya Winterhoff. The Mountaineers then took a 15-9 lead due to kills from junior middle blocker Lauren Pledger and junior outside hitter Lulu Ambrose. 

The Black and Gold maintained control of the set and won 25-12. The lowest point total the Mountaineers allowed in a set since Sept. 1, when they held Bethune-Cookman to 11 points. 

To begin the second set, the Monarchs took a 7-4 lead. A 4-0 App State run highlighted by an ace from redshirt freshman setter Katie Cruise and a pair of kills from Winterhoff gave the Black and Gold a 13-11 advantage. Ambrose and Pledger recorded a pair of kills adding to the Mountaineer lead, 21-17. 

App State went on to win the second set 25-19. The Mountaineers started with a pair of aces from sophomore libero Kenady Roper to jump to a 9-6 lead. The Mountaineer lead extended to 17-9 due to a 5-0 run. 

Winterhoff recorded a kill and solo block to give the Black and Gold a 23-14 lead. App State continued to remain in control by winning the set 25-16 and the match 3-0. 

In the second match, fifth-year senior McCall Denny recorded her 1,000th kill, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Mountaineers fell to the Monarchs 1-3. 

A pair of aces from sophomore libero Alyssa McBean helped propel the Mountaineers to a 12-5 lead to begin the first set. Kills from multiple Mountaineers extended the lead to 18-11 allowing the Black and Gold to take the first set 25-17. 

A kill from Denny gave the Mountaineers a 3-1 lead over ODU, but the Monarchs took a 13-6 lead. Kills from Leahy and Ambrose shrunk the deficit to 13-10. 

Old Dominion maintained momentum and won the second set 25-15. In the third set, the Monarchs took an early 11-8 lead despite an ace from McBean. App State responded with kills from Denny and tightened up the set at 11-10. 

Three kills from Ambrose gave back the Mountaineers the lead with a 17-15 advantage. Kills from Grevengoed and Denny extended the lead to 22-19. However, a late Monarch push helped them capture the set 26-24. 

Old Dominion opened up the final set with a 5-2 advantage, but shrunk to 6-4 as Winterhoff recorded a kill. 

The Monarchs extended their lead to 12-4, until a 6-0 Mountaineer run with kills from Winterhoff and Leahy shrunk the deficit to 14-12. 

The Monarchs held their lead and took the set 25-22 and the match 3-1.  

The Mountaineers head to Statesboro, Georgia to face Georgia Southern Nov. 3-4. Friday’s match is slated for 6 p.m. and Saturday’s for 1 p.m. Both matches can be streamed on ESPN+. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Sports
Senior forward Izzi Wood dribbles the ball around a Panther defender Oct. 27. Wood finished the regular season with a team leading seven goals.
Mountaineers get most wins since 2018 in 1-0 victory vs. Georgia State
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar hands the ball off to redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts during App States 43-28 win over ECU Sept. 16.
App State hosts Southern Miss in weekend Homecoming battle
Senior safety Nick Ross makes the tackle on an Old Dominion player Oct. 21.
The good, bad and ugly: App State vs. ODU
Junior defender Skyler Walk controls possession against James Madison Sept. 24, 2023.
Mountaineer soccer secures Sun Belt Tournament birth in win over Arkansas State
Freshman midfielder Kassie Paul battles a Cardinal player for possession Oct. 22. App State earned their first top 10 win in defeating Louisville 2-1.
Mountaineer field hockey earns first top 10 win in program history
Head coach Sarah Rumely Noble speaks to the team during a timeout against James Madison Sept. 22.
Mountaineer volleyball drops two straight to Marshall
More in Volleyball
Sophomore middle blocker Maya Winterhoff goes up for a serve against the Warhawks Oct. 13.
Mountaineers cap off senior day with wins over ULM
Senior McCall Denny goes up for a slam against Georgia State Oct.6.
Mountaineers split weekend series with Panthers
Sophomore middle blocker Maya Witerhoff goes up for a slam against James Madison Sept. 23.
App State volleyball nets two losses in weekend double header
Sophomore middle blocker Maya Winterhoff (left) and freshman right side Delanie Grevengoed contest a slam against James Madison Sept. 22.
App State drops fourth consecutive after home series vs. JMU
Sophomore Maya Winterhoff goes up to spike a ball against Bellarmine Aug. 25, 2023.
App State volleyball continues undefeated start to season
The Mountaineers huddle up during their 1-3 loss to Coastal Carolina Sept. 29, 2022.
App State volleyball season concludes with early tournament exit
About the Contributor
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *