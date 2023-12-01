The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2023

November 29, 2023

November 29, 2023

Mountaineer women’s basketball falls to Davidson

Max Schwanz, Reporter
November 30, 2023
Sophomore+guard+Alexis+Black+looks+past+the+defense+against+Ohio+Nov.+13.
Landon Williams
Sophomore guard Alexis Black looks past the defense against Ohio Nov. 13.

The Mountaineers traveled to Davidson, North Carolina Wednesday to face off against the Davidson Wildcats. 

The Black and Gold lost 64-41 and moved to 4-2 on the season. 

The game started with a layup from sophomore guard Chaé Harris and a fastbreak score by senior guard Faith Alston. 

Harris drilled a three point bucket to give the Mountaineers a 11-10 lead. However, Davidson took the lead 12-11 to end the first quarter. 

The Wildcats went on a run to start the second quarter and jumped to a 20-13 lead. App State answered with a layup from junior guard J’Mani Ingram and Harris’ second three of the night closed the gap to 20-18. Davidson ended the quarter on a 14-2 run to take a 34-20 lead. 

The Mountaineers shot 28% from the field in the first half. Harris finished the half with 10 points. Davidson shot 56% from the field in the first half. Davidson’s Millie Prior finished the half only a few rebounds shy of a triple-double. 

Alston opened the third quarter with a score and a pair of free throws. Alston followed with two more scores in the quarter. The Wildcats maintained a strong lead to end the third quarter, 50-32. 

Junior guard Zada Porter scored two quick buckets to open up the fourth quarter. Sophomore guard Alexis Black hit two jumpers in the quarter as well. The fourth quarter was all Davidson as the Mountaineers were outscored 14-9 to close out the game, suffering a 64-41 defeat to the Wildcats. 

Alston led the Mountaineers in scoring with 14 points. Harris finished with 11 points and the Mountaineers two three-point baskets. The team shot 90% from the charity stripe and tallied nine steals. The bench contributed 19 points. 

The Black and Gold will be back in action against College of Charleston Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. in Boone. Free coffee will be offered at the game. The men’s basketball game against Central Penn is slated to follow. Admission for both games is $5. The games are available for streaming on ESPN+. 
About the Contributor
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
