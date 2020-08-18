Mountaineers add three new non-conf. opponents to 2020 football slate
August 18, 2020
App State football announced two new matchups with former Southern Conference rival Marshall on Monday: one on Sept. 19 of this year in Huntington, WV, and another set for Sept. 8, 2029 in Boone.
“I fondly remember our games against Marshall during my playing days,” said App State head coach Shawn Clark, who started on the Mountaineers offensive line from 1994-98, in a press release. “It was an incredible rivalry then, and we are excited to renew the rivalry now.”
This year’s matchup with Marshall is App State’s third replacement for its four originally scheduled non-conference games. The other two replacement games are Sept. 12, against Charlotte, and Sept. 26, against Campbell, both of which will be in Boone.
The Mountaineers were originally scheduled to play Wisconsin, Wake Forest, Massachusetts and Morgan State in 2020 before the pandemic changed plans.
Marshall and App State played 21 times between 1977-96 while both schools were in the SoCon. App State won 14 of those 21 games during that time, but lost the most recent matchup between the two schools. The Thundering Herd won 50-17 in 2002. App State leads the overall series 14-8.
The all-time series between the Mountaineers and Charlotte doesn’t have quite as much history, since Charlotte football’s first FBS season was in 2015. App State leads the series 2-0, winning 45-9 in 2018 on the road, and winning 56-41 a season ago at Kidd Brewer.
“I would like to thank Mike Hill (Charlotte’s athletic director) and his team for working with us to get this scheduled in what is a very fluid situation for all of us,” App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. “This matchup makes sense for both schools.”
Campbell is App State’s only FCS opponent scheduled in 2020 and the Mountaineers are 2-0 against the Camels all-time. The Mountaineers won 20-6 in 1931 and 66-0 in 2014.
The Sun Belt conference is allowing its members to add up to four new non-conference opponents, so there’s a chance the Mountaineers could still fill that fourth slot with another game.
But for now, App State’s season is set to kickoff Sept. 12 against Charlotte at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Silas Albright is a senior journalism major from Fountain, N.C.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @silasalbright
The Appalachian welcomes comments on all stories published on theappalachianonline.com. Comments will not be censored as long as they do not violate our comment policy. A comment will violate theappalachinaonline.com policy if it contains: off-topic or inappropriate remarks using gender, race, class, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sexual preference or disabilities; personal attacks or threats against the writer or other commenters; derogatory terms, slurs or profanities that would not be appropriate for print publication; advertisements or other spam. Users who create a fake email and name will have their comment deleted. Comments are a space for thoughtful discussion of the content of the article and not a place for harassment or personal attacks. The Appalachian staff will try its best to be consistent when moderating comments. If you have questions regarding theappalachianonline.com comment policy please email [email protected] Policy effective date: March 3, 2020.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.