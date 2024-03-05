Mountaineers aim to upset No. 12 Duke

The Mountaineers look to add to their history of upsetting ranked opponents as they travel to Durham to face No. 12 Duke Tuesday in a non-conference matchup.

In 2023, the Black and Gold defeated No. 8 Coastal Carolina and No. 16 Southern Miss.

App State comes into the game at 9-2, as the Black and Gold are coming off a 2-1 weekend series victory against Southern Illinois. Previously, the Mountaineers were on a six-game win streak, but lost to Southern Illinois 7-5 on Friday.

On the season, senior outfielder Banks Tolley leads App State with 18 hits, along with 14 runs and 12 RBIs from the Ole Miss transfer. Senior outfielder CJ Boyd and Tolley have each hit a team-high four home runs.

Offensively, the Mountaineers rank at No. 41 in the nation with 18 home runs.

The Black and Gold’s pitching staff has posted a 4.59 ERA, 1.43 walks plus hits per inning pitched and 98 strikeouts.

App State’s pitching will face off against the country’s 11th-best batting average as the Blue Devils have batted .338 on the season. Duke also ranks second in the nation in home runs with 29.

Coming into Tuesday’s matchup, the Blue Devils have posted a 10-1 record after starting 9-0. Their lone loss came against Akron on Saturday 4-3.

Duke’s offense is led by first baseman Ben Miller, who’s batting .465 and tallied 12 runs, 20 hits, 11 RBIs and five home runs. Infielder Zac Morris has hit a team-high six home runs, along with 17 runs, 13 hits and 13 RBIs.

On the mound, the Blue Devils rank fourth in the nation in ERA at 2.32. Duke’s pitching staff have posted 128 strikeouts and 1.05 walks plus hits per inning pitched.

The dugouts feature two familiar faces, as current Blue Devils and former App State head coach Chris Pollard, transformed the Mountaineers from 2005-12 into a team on the verge of the College World Series. Pollard also coached current App State head coach Kermit Smith as a player at Pfeiffer University in 2000.

“I’ve known Kermit now for nearly two decades as a player, as an assistant coach and now a head coach,” Pollard said. “He’s done a great job in every capacity and is a proven winner.”

Tuesday’s first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.