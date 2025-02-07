Mountaineers dominate in 30-point victory over Gardner Webb

App State wrestling improved to 5-0 in the Southern Conference after a 38-8 victory over the Gardner Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs Tuesday. The Mountaineers picked up bonus points in eight straight matches with 4 major decisions, 3 tech-falls and 2 pins. This win also marked the 150th career dual victory for head coach JohnMark Bentley.

The night kicked off at 149 as redshirt sophomore Kaden Keiser picked up a major decision as 157-pound redshirt freshman Jeremiah Price followed with a major decision win of his own. Keiser, unable to muster any offense in the first period, got 3 takedowns in the last two minutes along with riding time to give him a 11-2 major decision victory. Price scored 8 points in the first two periods for a 10-1 major decision of his own.

The next couple matches saw two of App State’s four ranked wrestlers in action. Will Miller No. 7 165-pound senior and 174-pound redshirt freshman No. 28 Luke Uliano each defeated their opponents for tech fall victories. Miller ran up the score early for a 20-5 victory, while Uliano dominated on defense for a 15-0 mark in two minutes. Each win keeps both wrestlers undefeated in the SoCon.

Redshirt freshman 184-pound Logan Eller picked up a 15-4 major decision for his third win in four matches. Eller used a reverse move late in the third to capitalize a fifth straight bonus point victory for the Black and Gold up to that point.

The first of two ranked matchups saw 197-pound junior No. 28 Carson Floyd face off against the No. 33 wrestler in his weight class. Floyd blanked his opponent 12-0 after a close first period, which he achieved a takedown after what seemed to be a takedown for his opponent, but it didn’t affect Floyd and he didn’t look back.

Heavyweight and 125 pounds were the next two classes up, and freshman Stephan Monchery and redshirt freshman Bryson Terrell each picked up pins to cap off 8 straight bonus point victories. Each wrestler pinned their opponents in the first period as Monchery never gave his opponent any time to think, while Terell gave up an early takedown but reversed it and quickly got the pin. Terrell’s victory came against Tyson Lane, who just beat Campbell’s three-time NCAA qualifier.

The final two matches of the night were not kind to the Mountaineers as 133-pound senior No. 33 Chad Bellis lost a 14-11 decision against No. 24 TK Davis, while 141-pound redshirt freshman Aldo Hernandez slipped up against a ranked wrestler of his own. Bellis had an opportunity to tie the match up late after a wonderful leg sweep takedown but his opponent gave no possibility with just seconds remaining.

The victory versus Gardner Webb marks the last time App State will be away from Boone this season as their next three matches will come inside of Varsity Gym. Chattanooga and Campbell make up two of those three matches with each of those teams claiming a top-4 spot in the conference at the moment.

The next match comes against the Chattanooga Mocs on Sunday. Matches will start at 3 p.m. with doors opening one hour prior. The match will be streamed on FloWrestling.