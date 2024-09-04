Mountaineers face highest-ranked opponent in program history

The Mountaineers traveled to take on the No. 13 Auburn Tigers on Sunday. The Tigers are the highest-ranked opponent that App State has faced in program history.

Auburn scored early to take a quick 1-0 lead and they would score two more times in the first half off of a free kick and a corner kick.

The Mountaineers trailed 3-0 at the end of the first half.

The second half was a defensive battle. Neither team was able to score and App State suffered their first loss of the season 3-0.

The Black and Gold had four shots with two of them on goal. App State went deep into their bench and played 18 players.

Graduate student defender Mumu Guisasola and freshman goalkeeper Sarah Wommack were a bright spot on defense for the Mountaineers. App State faced a season-high 23 shots from the Tigers.

Guisasola stopped multiple Tiger scoring attempts before they had a chance to reach the goal, taking pressure off of Wommack who recorded six saves.

App State will face Radford on Thursday in the High Country with hopes of defending their 14-game home unbeaten streak. The match is slated to start at 6 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.