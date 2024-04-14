Mountaineers gain 2 commitments over weekend

Head coach Dustin Kerns gained two commitments over the weekend to help rebuild his roster.

Guard Jason Clarke Jr. announced his decision Saturday that he’ll be suiting up for the Mountaineers next season. Clarke Jr. comes from the Miller School of Albemarle in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he earned VISAA D-II Co-Player of the Year in his lone season for the Mavericks. In the state championship game, Clarke Jr. had 28 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Jack Meriwether, his coach at the Miller School, had high praise for his point guard.

“No doubt @AppStateMBB is getting the ultimate winner and competitor,” Meriwether wrote on X. “Lucky to have gotten to coach this guy for a year, future is so bright. Nothing he can’t do on or off the court.”

On Sunday, guard Jamil “Milly” Muttilib committed to the Black and Gold a few days after taking a visit to the High Country. The Houston native spent the past season at Kilgore College, a junior college in Kilgore, Texas.

Muttilib averaged 19.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game, while shooting 39% from three for the Rangers this past season.

“1010% Committed,” Muttilib posted on X.

Clarke Jr. and Muttilib join forwards Michael Marcus Jr. and Jerquarius Stanback in addition to guards Anthony Alston and Cameron O’Kelley as members of App State’s 2024 recruiting class, per 247sports.