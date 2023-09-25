The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Former App State defensive lineman Jabari Fletcher battles for position with an ECU offensive lineman Sept. 5, 2009.

East vs. West: The enduring rivalry between App State and East Carolina

2
Trash left visible to Mountaineers after football game

Trash left visible to Mountaineers after football game

3
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar dances in the end zone after a touchdown Sept. 16.

5 takeaways from historic App State-ECU battle

4
OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

5
Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown

Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Bears, badges and bridges: Grandfather Mountain’s 52nd annual Girl Scout Day

Bears, badges and bridges: Grandfather Mountain’s 52nd annual Girl Scout Day

September 25, 2023

Mountaineers get late score in draw against James Madison

Mountaineers get late score in draw against James Madison

September 25, 2023

Mountaineers suffer defeats to Redhawks and Tar Heels

Mountaineers suffer defeats to Redhawks and Tar Heels

September 25, 2023

App State drops fourth consecutive after home series vs. JMU

App State drops fourth consecutive after home series vs. JMU

September 25, 2023

OPINION: AppalCart Etiquette 101

OPINION: AppalCart Etiquette 101

September 25, 2023

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

September 25, 2023

Mountaineers get late score in draw against James Madison

Trey Blake, Reporter
September 25, 2023
Graduate+student+goalkeeper+Kerry+Eagleston+prepares+to+kick+a+ball+downfield+against+James+Madison+Sept.24.
Max Sanborn
Graduate student goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston prepares to kick a ball downfield against James Madison Sept.24.

App State soccer welcomed James Madison to The Valley Sunday for a match that went down to the wire, before freshman forward Summer Bowman found an 89th-minute equalizer to finish the fixture at a 1-1 draw.

“We feel like we deserve more respect,” head coach Aimee Haywood said. “It’s a huge opportunity to play the team that was picked first in the conference but we were right there, leading them in shots is a big deal for us and this draw is going to go a long way in earning respect for the program.”

The match started with App State attempting to come out fast and apply pressure on the Dukes’ back line, but every time James Madison had possession they slowly built the ball up the field. The change of pace was no issue for senior forward Izzi Wood, who received the ball off of two booming clears on back-to-back possessions, but came up empty on both shots. 

Other than those two early shot attempts, the Black and Gold struggled keeping the Dukes out of their half through the first 25 minutes. Three narrow misses from JMU put App State on their back foot. The defense eventually cracked due to the constant pressure as a Dukes’ forward flew past the Mountaineer defense and sent it past graduate student goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston. 

After the JMU goal, App State returned on the attack and found success as junior midfielder Katie Fuller and sophomore defender Shannon Studer each produced phenomenal tackles that ended up finding junior forward Stephanie Barbosa as she darted up the field, but neither could find the back of the net. 

As the Mountaineers began to get back into the game, the crowd picked up their intensity too. The team fed off the energy, continuing offensive pushes but the shots weren’t falling as JMU defenders were able to deflect the ball away from their goal.

 “We had a really great fan turnout today and they gave all their passion to the game today,” Haywood said.

Although the midfield was creating chances for the forwards and the fans were getting behind the team, no ball seemed to reach the net and App State went into intermission trailing 1-0.

“We could have been a little more organized,” Haywood said. “We had some chances, but they didn’t go in so we need to work on that.”

After the break, the pace stayed the same as it was in the first half. JMU continued putting pressure on the box and App State would clear downfield attempting to find a forward, but neither plan was able to give their team a goal.

As the match progressed, the game stayed in the Dukes’ favor. A ball found Wood in the middle, but the second she touched the ball a swarm of purple surrounded her, forcing a bad shot. After that, App State went full-on attack as they plucked a ball from a JMU midfielder and raced down the field with Wood leading the attack and Bowman following close behind. Wood dumped it off to Bowman for a shot that bounced off the crossbar, but fell right back to her and blew it past the Dukes’ goalkeeper to bring the match to a finish at 1-1.

“Honestly, I’m thinking that I have to score,” Bowman said. “I owe it to my team and they’re out there working for me so I’m going to work for them.”

This win keeps the Mountaineers undefeated at home where they have outscored opponents 8-1.

“We give our all for App State especially when we’re here and we have a lot of pride when we play at home,” Haywood said.

App State soccer is back in action this Friday as they take on the Georgia Southern Eagles in Boone. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$380
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Soccer
Sophomore defender Shannon Studer works around a Troy player Sept. 17.
App State soccer vs. Coastal Carolina ends in draw
Freshman midfielder Hannah Löfmark battles a George Mason defender Aug. 20, 2023.
App State falls to Liberty as non-conference play ends
Senior defender Mumu Guisasola battles against a Liberty player for possession Aug. 18, 2022.
Mumu Guisasola: Soccer star and team sister
Sophomore forward Reagan Sturgill prepares a shot against FGCU Sept. 3.
Mountaineer soccer gets dominating win over FCGU on Senior Day
Forward Izzi Wood advances the ball against Georgia State Oct. 6, 2022.
Looking ahead: What the season holds for the Black and Gold
10 historic moments in App State sports history
10 historic moments in App State sports history
More in Sports
Junior foward Charlotte Bosma brings the ball up the field against the Redhawks Sept. 22.
Mountaineers suffer defeats to Redhawks and Tar Heels
Sophomore middle blocker Maya Winterhoff (left) and freshman right side Delanie Grevengoed contest a slam against James Madison Sept. 22.
App State drops fourth consecutive after home series vs. JMU
Redshirt senior linebacker Andrew Parker Jr. sacks Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley Sept. 23. The Mountaineer defense gave up only 31 passing yards in the loss.
Late game woes cost Mountaineers against Cowboys
The App State defense celebrates after denying a ECU possession Sept.16.
Mountaineers travel to Wyoming for showdown at 7,000 feet
Junior guard Xavion Brown shows off the new home white jersey Sep. 13, 2023.
Men's basketball announces new look for 2023-24 season
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar dances in the end zone after a touchdown Sept. 16.
5 takeaways from historic App State-ECU battle
About the Contributors
Trey Blake, Reporter
Trey Blake (he/him) is a sophomore digital journalism major, media studies minor, from Clayton, NC. This is his second year writing for The Appalachian.
Max Sanborn, Photographer
Max Sanborn (he/him) is a sophomore Commercial Photography Major, from Indian trail, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$380
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *