The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

2
Students have raised concerns about the lack of parking at the Sleep Inn turned dorm. With the space to hold 150 students, there are only 17 parking spots available, not including overnight parking. Sept. 13, 2023

Sleep Inn student residents express concerns with housing

3
Enthomusicology Senior Caleb Hignite plucks his banjo out on Sanford Mall. Oct. 5, 2023.

People of Boone: Creating a major to keep traditions alive

4
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar hands the ball off to redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts during App States 43-28 win over ECU Sept. 16.

App State hosts Southern Miss in weekend Homecoming battle

5
North Carolina Supreme Court Judge, Allison Riggs, visits Appalachian State to talk about her journey into law and where she is now. Oct. 23, 2023.

Newly appointed NC Supreme Court Justice visits campus

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Mountaineers historic season ends with loss in MAC tournament

Mountaineers historic season ends with loss in MAC tournament

November 4, 2023

Mountaineers get trounced on opening night by No. 3 NC State 40-3

Mountaineers get trounced on opening night by No. 3 NC State 40-3

November 4, 2023

Field hockey earns 9 All-MAC honors

Field hockey earns 9 All-MAC honors

November 2, 2023

A jump to the left and a step right into ‘Rocky Horror’

A jump to the left and a step right into ‘Rocky Horror’

November 1, 2023

Mountaineers look to tame Thundering Herd in Boone

Mountaineers look to tame Thundering Herd in Boone

November 1, 2023

Photo IDs required to vote starting with Municipal Election

Photo IDs required to vote starting with Municipal Election

November 1, 2023

Mountaineers historic season ends with loss in MAC tournament

Max Schwanz, Reporter
November 4, 2023
Junior+midfielder+Sarah+Perkins+battles+for+possession+with+a+Kent+State+player+Oct.+6.%0A
Sam Fleming
Junior midfielder Sarah Perkins battles for possession with a Kent State player Oct. 6.

App State field hockey traveled to Oxford, Ohio to face the Kent State Golden Flashes in their first match of the MAC Tournament. 

The Black and Gold battled relentlessly, but came up short in the first round of the conference tournament, 3-2. 

The Mountaineers win streak ends at nine straight, the third longest winning streak in program history. The team’s 14 wins on the season ties the record for the most in program history and gives head coach Emily Dinsmore the most by an App State first-year head coach. 

The Black and Gold had many scoring opportunities in the early minutes of the opening quarter. Strong chances from junior forward Charlotte Bosma and freshman midfielder Florine Koopman that were saved by the Golden Flashes goalkeeper Cecile van Eijck. The first quarter ended in a scoreless tie due to strong defensive play from both teams. 

The Mountaineers eight-game streak of scoring first was snapped by a Alex Sacker goal off a penalty corner to give the Golden Flashes a 1-0 advantage. Ninety seconds later, Kent State’s Patricia Strunk scored, increasing their lead to two goals. 

The Mountaineers trailed 2-0 as the halftime horn sounded despite another chance from sophomore midfielder Lise Boekaar.

The Black and Gold came out firing in the second half, with sophomore forward Bridget Donovan finding the back of the cage off a penalty stroke for the App State goal. The App State defense held strong for the quarter giving the Black and Gold momentum despite missing three corners and trailing 2-1 heading into the final quarter. 

An early Kent State attack was shut down by fifth-year goalkeeper Addie Clark and junior defender Sarah Perkins who recorded a block. Off of a corner, senior midfielder Grace Ball found Bosma for the tying score. 

Clark proved why she was named MAC Goalkeeper of the Year with a clutch diving save on a Golden Flashes corner in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. 

The match headed into a sudden death overtime period. The Mountaineers gave themselves a chance thanks to a shot from freshman midfielder Sophia Baxter that was saved by the Golden Flashes. Kent State scored in the final minutes and ended victorious 3-2. 

While the Golden Flashes ended the 2023 field hockey season for the Mountaineers, it will be remembered for the records broken, including bringing home their first ever MAC regular season title. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$630
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Field Hockey
Freshman midfielder Sophia Baxter battles a Kent State player for possession Oct. 6. Baxter earned All-MAC second team honors and made the All-MAC freshman team.
Field hockey earns 9 All-MAC honors
Junior forward Charlotte Bosma battles a Saint Louis player for possession Oct. 29. Bosma is up to six goals on the season.
Mountaineer field hockey wins fourth overtime game of the year in thriller
Freshman midfielder Kassie Paul battles a Cardinal player for possession Oct. 22. App State earned their first top 10 win in defeating Louisville 2-1.
Mountaineer field hockey earns first top 10 win in program history
Junior midfielder Sarah Perkins battles for possession with a Kent State player Oct. 6.
Mountaineer field hockey continues five game win streak
Freshman midfielder Sophia Baxter battles with a Kent State player for possession Oct. 6.
Mountaineer field hockey wins an overtime thriller against Kent State
App State Field Hockey head coach Emily Dinsmore speaks to her team against Liberty Aug. 18, 2023.
Emily Dinsmore: A players' coach
More in Sports
Junior 165 Will Miller tries to escape a takedown by NC State’s AJ Kovacs Friday night Nov. 4.
Mountaineers get trounced on opening by No. 3 NC State 40-3
Redshirt senior linebacker Andrew Parker Jr. runs across the field after his interception against Southern Miss Oct.28. The New Orleans native is up to 72 total tackles on the season.
Mountaineers look to tame Thundering Herd in Boone
Senior offensive lineman Isaiah Helms lifts junior running back Maquel Haywood in celebration of his first touchdown of the game against Southern Miss Oct.28.
Good, bad and ugly from Mountaineers comeback win
Ethan Oakley holds Dukes Logan Agin in a headlock Jan. 24, 2023. The Mountaineers and Blue Devils are set to face off Jan. 8, 2024 in Durham.
Same faces, fresh laces: App State wrestling looks to lean on experience to continue success
Junior wide receiver Christan Horn avoids the Southern Miss defense Oct. 28. Horn finished the game with eight catches for 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
App State improves to 4-4 after Homecoming win
Fifth year senior outside hitter McCall Denny goes up for a slam against Old Dominion Oct. 27. Denny recorded her 1,000th kill against the Monarchs.
Mountaineer volleyball splits weekend series
About the Contributors
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Sam Fleming, Photographer
Sam Fleming (he/him) is a freshman Environmental Science Major, Computer Information Systems minor, from Greensboro, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$630
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *