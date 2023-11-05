Mountaineers historic season ends with loss in MAC tournament

App State field hockey traveled to Oxford, Ohio to face the Kent State Golden Flashes in their first match of the MAC Tournament.

The Black and Gold battled relentlessly, but came up short in the first round of the conference tournament, 3-2.

The Mountaineers win streak ends at nine straight, the third longest winning streak in program history. The team’s 14 wins on the season ties the record for the most in program history and gives head coach Emily Dinsmore the most by an App State first-year head coach.

The Black and Gold had many scoring opportunities in the early minutes of the opening quarter. Strong chances from junior forward Charlotte Bosma and freshman midfielder Florine Koopman that were saved by the Golden Flashes goalkeeper Cecile van Eijck. The first quarter ended in a scoreless tie due to strong defensive play from both teams.

The Mountaineers eight-game streak of scoring first was snapped by a Alex Sacker goal off a penalty corner to give the Golden Flashes a 1-0 advantage. Ninety seconds later, Kent State’s Patricia Strunk scored, increasing their lead to two goals.

The Mountaineers trailed 2-0 as the halftime horn sounded despite another chance from sophomore midfielder Lise Boekaar.

The Black and Gold came out firing in the second half, with sophomore forward Bridget Donovan finding the back of the cage off a penalty stroke for the App State goal. The App State defense held strong for the quarter giving the Black and Gold momentum despite missing three corners and trailing 2-1 heading into the final quarter.

An early Kent State attack was shut down by fifth-year goalkeeper Addie Clark and junior defender Sarah Perkins who recorded a block. Off of a corner, senior midfielder Grace Ball found Bosma for the tying score.

Clark proved why she was named MAC Goalkeeper of the Year with a clutch diving save on a Golden Flashes corner in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.

The match headed into a sudden death overtime period. The Mountaineers gave themselves a chance thanks to a shot from freshman midfielder Sophia Baxter that was saved by the Golden Flashes. Kent State scored in the final minutes and ended victorious 3-2.

While the Golden Flashes ended the 2023 field hockey season for the Mountaineers, it will be remembered for the records broken, including bringing home their first ever MAC regular season title.