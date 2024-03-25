Mountaineers lose 2 key pieces to transfer portal

Five days after the Mountaineers’ 2023-24 season came to an end, two key players entered the transfer portal Monday.

Sophomore forward Justin Abson threw his name in the portal after averaging 7.9 points per game along with 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. The Florida native earned Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year honors after setting the App State single season blocks record and being the anchor for one of the top rated defenses in the country.

“Thank you App Nation for your support over the past 2 years,” Abson wrote on X. “My teammates who I’ve met throughout this journey will always be my brothers with bonds that will last for life.”

Junior forward Tre’Von Spillers will also be entering the transfer portal. Spillers averaged 12.8 points per game and a team-high 8.9 rebounds per game en route to a first team All-Sun Belt selection. The Charleston, South Carolina native posted 13 double-doubles in his lone season in the High Country.

Spillers and Abson will join teammates freshman guards Etienne Strothers and Jordan Marsh as well as freshman forward Josh Hayes in the portal.