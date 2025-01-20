The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Mountaineers men’s basketball dominates in clash with Monarchs

Parker Egeland, Reporter
January 19, 2025
Emily Simpson
Graduate student forward CJ Huntley blocks a Coastal Carolina player on Jan. 8.

The App State men’s basketball team traveled to Norfolk, Virginia, Thursday to take on the Old Dominion Monarchs. The Monarchs were 4-1 in conference play going into the game, which was second overall. App State dominated in this one and won the game 62-43.

Junior guard Alonzo Dodd, junior guard Dior Conners, senior forward Jalil Beaubrun, redshirt senior guard Myles Tate and graduate student forward CJ Huntley started the game for the Mountaineers. This was the fifth game in a row where those five led the way for the Black and Gold.

After a 20-point win over James Madison, App State had no problem picking up right where they left off with a 14-1 run to start the game. Huntley started the game off hot, scoring half of those points.

The first half was all Huntley. At the 11:38 mark, the forward had 12 points, which was doubling up the Old Dominion team at 6. The Mountaineer lead got to 23-6 just a few seconds later, which was the largest lead of the opening frame.

The Monarchs cut into the lead, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Black and Gold from carrying a double-digit lead to halftime. App State allowed 18 points in the first half, which was the lowest in any half in conference play.

The second half was more of the same for the Mountaineers, getting the lead to 16 before they played two minutes in the half. 

App State never looked back from there. The Black and Gold lead never got below 10 and the defense allowed their fewest points of the season to blow out the Monarchs by a final score of 62-43.

Old Dominion’s 43 points are tied for the fewest points App State has allowed against a Division I opponent since they defeated UL Monroe 66-43 on Feb. 28, 2015. The fewest points the Mountaineers have given up before that was when they took down The Citadel 48-41 on Feb. 7, 1981, almost 44 years ago.

Huntley was the star of the game for the Mountaineers. By the end of the game, he was up to 26 points and 12 rebounds. Tate was also big for the Black and Gold with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists.

App State continued their four-game road trip with their second game of the trip against James Madison on Saturday. These two teams played each other just seven days prior to this game, where the Mountaineers took a 20-point win over the Dukes.

Parker Egeland, Reporter
Parker Egeland is a sophomore digital journalism major from Charlotte, North Carolina.  This is his first year writing for the Appalachian.
Emily Simpson
Emily Simpson, Associate Photo Editor
Emily Simpson (she/her) is a senior commercial photography major. This is her second year with The Appalachian as the Associate Photo Editor.
