The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

2
Students have raised concerns about the lack of parking at the Sleep Inn turned dorm. With the space to hold 150 students, there are only 17 parking spots available, not including overnight parking. Sept. 13, 2023

Sleep Inn student residents express concerns with housing

3
North Carolina Supreme Court Judge, Allison Riggs, visits Appalachian State to talk about her journey into law and where she is now. Oct. 23, 2023.

Newly appointed NC Supreme Court Justice visits campus

4
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar hands the ball off to redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts during App States 43-28 win over ECU Sept. 16.

App State hosts Southern Miss in weekend Homecoming battle

5
Senior safety Nick Ross makes the tackle on an Old Dominion player Oct. 21.

The good, bad and ugly: App State vs. ODU

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

November 6, 2023

Mountaineers men’s basketball tips off 2023-24 season with high hopes

Mountaineers men’s basketball tips off 2023-24 season with high hopes

November 6, 2023

Mountaineers drop back to back against Georgia Southern

Mountaineers drop back to back against Georgia Southern

November 5, 2023

Mountaineers tame Thundering Herd 31-9

Mountaineers tame Thundering Herd 31-9

November 5, 2023

Mountaineers historic season ends with loss in MAC tournament

Mountaineers historic season ends with loss in MAC tournament

November 4, 2023

Mountaineers get trounced on opening night by No. 3 NC State 40-3

Mountaineers get trounced on opening night by No. 3 NC State 40-3

November 4, 2023

Mountaineers men’s basketball tips off 2023-24 season with high hopes

Fran Murphy, Reporter
November 6, 2023
Graduate+student+forward+Donovan+Gregory+brings+the+ball+up+the+court+against+Carlow+Dec.+7%2C+2022.+Gregory+was+named+preseason+first+team+All-Sun+Belt.
Ashton Woodruff
Graduate student forward Donovan Gregory brings the ball up the court against Carlow Dec. 7, 2022. Gregory was named preseason first team All-Sun Belt.

After finishing the 2022-23 season with a first round Sun Belt Conference Tournament loss against South Alabama, the Mountaineers have higher aspirations entering the new season. 

App State will tip-off their 2023-24 season at Holmes Convocation Center Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. against Oakland City. This year’s preseason Sun Belt poll has the Mountaineers ranked second in the conference. The team has a winning mindset, but end of season results are not yet their main priority. 

“I think our expectations are just simply, instead of being result oriented, just simply trying to get better every day,” said head coach Dustin Kerns. “Really focusing on the little things and understating that’s why we’re in this position with the returners and experience.” 

The Mountaineers enter the season an experienced group, returning five starters from last season. Chemistry amongst the team has hit a high point. 

“Our chemistry is there,” said graduate student forward Donovan Gregory. “We’re playing for the next man instead of playing for ourselves.” 

Gregory along with senior forward CJ Huntley each received preseason Sun Belt honors. Gregory received first team conference honors, while Huntley was named a member of the third team. 

“People are going to lead in different ways, we have some people that lead vocal and also with actions,” Huntley said. “All of our older players are great leaders.”

 Gregory and Huntley finished first and third in points scored for the Mountaineers last season, and will take on larger leadership roles this year.

Junior guard Terrence Harcum looks through the Texas State defense Feb. 16, 2023. Harcum averaged 11.2 points per game last season. (Landon Williams)

Some other key returners for the Mountaineers include senior guard Xavion Brown, junior guard Terence Harcum, sophomore forward Justin Abson and junior forward Christopher Mantis. These players have all been trusted with key minutes throughout their time at App State. Each saw at least 10 starts last season, and they will be counted on once again in the 2023-24 season.

Experience amongst the team’s core will be complimented with a youthful depth chart as four of the Mountaineers six newcomers are freshman. 

Additionally, the Black and Gold added two skilled rotational players over the offseason. 

Junior guard Myles Tate joined the team via the transfer portal. Tate comes in from Butler where he started 18 games and factored into the Bulldogs rotation. He has a previously established relationship with the Mountaineers, as App State was in his top five colleges coming out of high school. 

App State also welcomes junior forward Tre’Von Spillers, who spent his previous two seasons at Moberly Area Community College, ledding junior college in blocks and earned National Junior College Athletic Association First Team All-American honors.

Along with on-court talent, the Mountaineers gained sideline experience heading into the 2023-24 season with the signing of new assistant coach Tanner Smith. Smith spent his previous two years at Stephen F. Austin, where he also served as an assistant coach. 

“We have a fantastic staff from top to bottom,” Smith said. “This is a players’ program that for us I think as a whole staff it’s really putting them first, and figuring out a way to put them in the best light possible.”

The Black and Gold have a difficult non-conference schedule prior to Sun Belt play. Notable matchups include UNC Asheville, UNC Wilmington and a highly anticipated home game against Auburn. The Mountaineers in-state performance will be crucial towards their overall success this season. 

Following their two game tip-off event in Fort Myers, Florida, concluding Nov. 22, the Black and Gold will not leave North Carolina until January. 

Important conference games for App State include matchups with James Madison and Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns come in as the reigning Sun Belt champion, and the Dukes the only conference team ranked higher than the Mountaineers in the preseason poll. 

App State plays a home and road game against James Madison, both taking place in January. The Mountaineers single matchup with Louisiana will be held in Boone Feb. 27.

The Dec. 3 matchup with Auburn will mark App State’s first time hosting a Power 5 team since the Holmes Convocation Center opener against North Carolina in 2000. 

Auburn concluded last season with a record of 21-13 and a second round NCAA Tournament appearance. The Mountaineers look to even their multi-year three game series with the Tigers after losing the initial matchup 67-53 in 2020 in Auburn, Alabama. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$630
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Basketball
Forward Donovan Gregory shoots a fadeaway over a Furman defender Nov. 11, 2022. Gregory enters his fifth season with the Mountaineers.
Two Mountaineers earn preseason Sun Belt honors
Guard Janay Sanders, class of 2023, shoots a layup against the Troy defense.
More than the color pink: Breast cancer awareness in App State Athletics
Junior guard Xavion Brown shows off the new home white jersey Sep. 13, 2023.
Men's basketball announces new look for 2023-24 season
Guard Chaé Harris surveys the defense against Old Dominion Feb. 16, 2023.
App State women's basketball releases 2023-24 schedule
Forward Donovan Gregory attempts a contested floater against Campbell Nov. 18, 2023.
Mountaineer men's basketball schedule released
Senior forward Donovan Gregory attempts a running floater against Campbell Nov. 18, 2023. Gregory led the team in scoring with 12.5 points per game last season.
What we learned about the 2022-23 Mountaineers
More in Sports
Sophomore middle blocker Maya Witerhoff goes up for a slam against James Madison Sept. 23.
Mountaineers drop back to back against Georgia Southern
App State defensive lineman matchup along the line of scrimmage against Marshall Nov. 4. The Mountaineer defense registered three total turnovers on the night.
Mountaineers tame Thundering Herd 31-9
Junior midfielder Sarah Perkins battles for possession with a Kent State player Oct. 6.
Mountaineers historic season ends with loss in MAC tournament
Junior Will Miller tries to escape a takedown by NC State’s AJ Kovacs Friday night Nov. 4.
Mountaineers get trounced on opening night by No. 3 NC State 40-3
Freshman midfielder Sophia Baxter battles a Kent State player for possession Oct. 6. Baxter earned All-MAC second team honors and made the All-MAC freshman team.
Field hockey earns 9 All-MAC honors
Redshirt senior linebacker Andrew Parker Jr. runs across the field after his interception against Southern Miss Oct.28. The New Orleans native is up to 72 total tackles on the season.
Mountaineers look to tame Thundering Herd in Boone
About the Contributors
Fran Murphy, Reporter
Fran Murphy (he/him) is a junior digital journalism major, english minor, from Asheville, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Ashton Woodruff, Photo Editor
Ashton Woodruff (she/her) is a junior IDS Criminal Justice/Photojournalism major, and a Social Work minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$630
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *