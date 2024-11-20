Mountaineers men’s cross country takes 14th in NCAA Southeast Regional.

The App State men’s cross country team competed at the NCAA Cross Country Southeast Regional in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Friday.

The Mountaineers came into Rock Hill off of a Sun Belt Conference title, their third team event win of the season.

Leading the Mountaineers was redshirt senior Calbert Guest. Guest finished with a time of 31:17.1, finishing in 44th position.

Next up was junior Ethan Lipham who ran a 31:42.5 en route to a 69th place finish.

Freshman Thomas Wlazlowski recorded a 10k personal best with a time of 32:10.6. Wlazlowksi finished in the 84th position.

In 99th position was graduate student Ethan Turner, who ran his own personal best with a time of 32:21.9.

Freshman Henry Stark also posted a personal best, stopping the clock at 32:24.0. Stark finished in the 104th position.

Rounding out the Mountaineers was redshirt junior Chase Burrell. Burrell finished in 191st position with a time of 34:31.7.

The Mountaineers ended Friday with a total of 396 points. They had an average time of 31:59.22, ending the event 14th out of 33 finishing schools. Virginia and North Carolina finished first and second, and received an automatic bid to the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Madison, Wisconsin, on Nov. 23.