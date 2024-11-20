The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Mountaineers men’s cross country takes 14th in NCAA Southeast Regional.

Davis Lemons, Reporter
November 19, 2024
Alvin Sirma

The App State men’s cross country team competed at the NCAA Cross Country Southeast Regional in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Friday. 

The Mountaineers came into Rock Hill off of a Sun Belt Conference title, their third team event win of the season. 

Leading the Mountaineers was redshirt senior Calbert Guest. Guest finished with a time of 31:17.1, finishing in 44th position. 

Next up was junior Ethan Lipham who ran a 31:42.5 en route to a 69th place finish.

Freshman Thomas Wlazlowski recorded a 10k personal best with a time of 32:10.6. Wlazlowksi finished in the 84th position. 

In 99th position was graduate student Ethan Turner, who ran his own personal best with a time of 32:21.9. 

Freshman Henry Stark also posted a personal best, stopping the clock at 32:24.0. Stark finished in the 104th position. 

Rounding out the Mountaineers was redshirt junior Chase Burrell. Burrell finished in 191st position with a time of 34:31.7. 

The Mountaineers ended Friday with a total of 396 points. They had an average time of 31:59.22, ending the event 14th out of 33 finishing schools. Virginia and North Carolina finished first and second, and received an automatic bid to the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Madison, Wisconsin, on Nov. 23.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6135
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

Donate to The Appalachian
$6135
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal