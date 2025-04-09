The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Mountaineers pile on 42 runs in series win over Warhawks

Parker Egeland, Reporter
April 8, 2025
Chole Pound

App State baseball took 2 out of 3 games on the road against Louisiana-Monroe Friday-Sunday. The Mountaineers scored 42 runs in the series, which is the most in any 3-game stretch this season.

The Black and Gold offense started right away, jumping out to an 11-run lead in the first 6 innings. Senior first baseman Juan Correa had 6 RBIs in Friday’s game on 3 hits, including his 11th home run of the season in the sixth.

ULM was able to get a couple of runs back, but the game was called in 8 innings after App State was able to extend the lead to 14-2. Sophomore center fielder Tyler Figueroa slugged his fifth homer of the season in the eighth to cap off a 14-run day for the Mountaineer offense.

Saturday’s game started with the Warhawks’ offense jumping all over the Mountaineer pitching. After just 3 innings, the Black and Gold found themselves down 9-1. After getting 3 runs back in the sixth, the App State bullpen allowed 4 more from the ULM offense. 

After the Mountaineers scored in the seventh, lightning struck in the area, and the game was suspended until the next day.

The App State offense woke up after the game restarted, with the offense going for 7 runs in the 7th inning. It was not enough however, and the Warhawks took the second game of the series 13-11.

Shortly after the conclusion of the second game, the series finale kicked off. After 5 innings, App State continued their hot stretch offensively by taking a 12-5 lead by the sixth. Figueroa hit a grand slam in the third for his second homer of the series and sixth of the year.

The game was called in the seventh with the Mountaineers taking a 17-5 win. Five batters, more than half the lineup, drove in multiple runners in the game.

The Black and Gold will head home and play a midweek game against Western Carolina at Beaver Field Tuesday. First pitch will be at 6 p.m., and the game will stream live on ESPN+.

About the Contributor
Parker Egeland, Reporter
Parker Egeland is a sophomore digital journalism major from Charlotte, North Carolina.  This is his first year writing for the Appalachian.
