Running back Nate Noel stiff-arms a defender against UNC Sept.3, 2022

A new mountain to climb: App State Football's season preview

View of the Blue Ridge Mountains from Rough Ridge. July 21, 2023.

Surviving Boone: Everything you need to know

The sun shines through the trees lighting the stream along the trail route. July 21, 2023.

Discovering Boone: A trail guide for Boone hikers

The central hallway of Roess Dining Hall.

Bite into updated dining halls

View of the festival from the hill.

Bubbles and beer: the High Country Beer Fest returns to Boone

Mountaineers prepare for season opener against Gardner-Webb

Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
August 30, 2023
Head coach Shawn Clark leads the Mountaineers onto the field in their conference matchup against Louisiana Oct. 12, 2021. Clark enters his fourth full season as head coach.

After a disappointing 6-6 season in 2022, the Mountaineers get their first opportunity to start the 2023 season in the win column.

App State kicks off the new season Sept. 2 against Gardner-Webb at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

The Mountaineers and Runnin’ Bulldogs last faced off in 2018, resulting in a dominant 72-7 App State victory. Unlike 2018, this won’t be the same Gardner-Webb program that App State faces as the Runnin’ Bulldogs rank No. 24 in the FCS Coaches Poll. Gardner-Webb is returning 17 starters on offense and defense compared to App State’s 10 returning starters. Those returning players finished 7-6 in 2022 and 5-0 in the Big South. 

“They’re going to make ways to give him the football,” head coach Shawn Clark said of Runnin’ Bulldogs head coach Tre Lamb and redshirt senior running back Narii Gaither. “Either shift him out in the backfield, lineup as a receiver or unbalanced formations. I think Tre does a really good job of the way they shift and motion. It really puts your defense in a bind to make sure you’re gap sound.”

Meanwhile, the Black and Gold cannot underestimate their opponent, as Gardner-Webb is the only non-FBS school App State scheduled to play. Since joining the FBS in 2014, the Mountaineers are 9-1 against FCS opponents, but are facing their first ranked FCS opponent since playing in the SoCon in 2013. While the Mountaineers travel to face No. 21 North Carolina Sept. 9, their focus must remain on Gardner-Webb. 

“There’s no looking ahead,” Clark said. “This is the biggest game of the season because it’s game one and we know we have something to prove.”

The season opener will be the debut return of offensive coordinator Frank Ponce, defensive coordinator Scot Sloan and the first start of redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Burger’s career. The new starting quarterback appeared in one game last year as a true freshman and played 26 snaps. 

“We thought that it was the best opportunity for us to win a football game, with Ryan as starting quarterback,” Clark said. 

The Mountaineers season opener and Sept. 16 home game against East Carolina will feature additional bleacher seating at the North End Zone. For fans unable to attend Kidd Brewer Stadium, App State’s Sept. 2 game against Gardner-Webb will be live-streamed on ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m.
Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
Chance Chamberlain (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor, from Charlotte, NC. This is his second year writing for The Appalachian.
