Mountaineers ranked No. 22 in AP and Coaches Polls

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

App State football is ranked No. 22 in both the AP and Coaches Polls this week after knocking off Texas State 35-13 on Nov. 23. It’s the third straight week the Mountaineers have been ranked in the Coaches Poll and the second straight week they’ve made an appearance in the AP Top 25.

App State has been ranked in at least one of the polls for six of the last seven weeks. The Mountaineers made history when they were No. 20 in the AP Poll as the highest ranking in program and Sun Belt Conference history. The No. 20 ranking came after beating South Alabama 30-3 on Oct. 26. App State lost it’s next game to Georgia Southern on Oct. 31 and dropped out of the polls.

The Mountaineers needed just one win, a 20-15 victory over South Carolina, after the loss to make it back into the Coaches Poll.

Next week on Nov. 29, App State (10-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) will travel to Troy (5-6, 3-4 Sun Belt) to take on the Trojans in the last regular season game of the year. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.