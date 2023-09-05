The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
View of the festival from the hill.

Bubbles and beer: the High Country Beer Fest returns to Boone

2
Head coach Shawn Clark leads the Mountaineers onto the field in their conference matchup against Louisiana Oct. 12, 2021. Clark enters his fourth full season as head coach.

Mountaineers prepare for season opener against Gardner-Webb

3
View of the Blue Ridge Mountains from Rough Ridge. July 21, 2023.

Surviving Boone: Everything you need to know

4
Letter to the Editor: App State needs complimentary evening parking

Letter to the Editor: App State needs complimentary evening parking

5
Running back Nate Noel stiff-arms a defender against UNC Sept.3, 2022

A new mountain to climb: App State Football's season preview

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Mountaineer soccer gets dominating win over FCGU on Senior Day

Mountaineer soccer gets dominating win over FCGU on Senior Day

September 5, 2023

Mountaineers rebound with late goal against Wildcats

Mountaineers rebound with late goal against Wildcats

September 5, 2023

Playlist of the week: An escape from studying

Playlist of the week: An escape from studying

September 5, 2023

App at a glance: Sept. 6-13

App at a glance: Sept. 6-13

September 4, 2023

Hijabi Hot Takes: AI belongs in education

Hijabi Hot Takes: AI belongs in education

September 4, 2023

App State volleyball continues undefeated start to season

App State volleyball continues undefeated start to season

September 4, 2023

Mountaineers rebound with late goal against Wildcats

Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
September 5, 2023
Freshman+midfielder+Sophia+Baxter+guides+the+ball+past+the+Davidson+defense+Sept.+3.
Courtesy of App State Athletics
Freshman midfielder Sophia Baxter guides the ball past the Davidson defense Sept. 3.

After App State lost their home opener 3-0 to Drexel Friday, the Mountaineers rebounded with a 1-0 victory against Davidson Sunday. The win marked the Black and Gold’s first home win on the new turf at Brandon & Erica M. Adcock Field.

Junior defender Jillian Orcutt scored the game’s only goal with eight minutes remaining to play. 

“Everyone wanted it really bad today,” Orcutt said. “We talk a lot in practice about framing the cage, and we executed that very well today by being in the right positions. Everyone worked really hard today to execute the game plan, and I’m just grateful I was in the right spot.”

The Mountaineers totaled nine shots with three shots on goal compared to the Wildcats with eight shots and five on goal. App State also held a 5-2 advantage in corners.

Graduate student goalkeeper Addie Clark was busy protecting the net with five saves. Clark’s efforts in goal and the Mountaineers stingy defense resulted in App State’s first shutout of the year. 

“The defense was locked in today,” head coach Emily Dinsmore said. “They were a force to be reckoned with. They didn’t let Davidson generate much. Even when they did get shots, we contested the shots very well to where it made it an easier save for Addie. I’m really proud of the way we stood strong defensively today.”

After allowing a season-high three goals against Drexel Friday that resulted in the Mountaineers first loss of the season, App State recovered from the loss both offensively and defensively Sunday against Davidson. 

“It’s really good for our team to bounce back after Friday’s loss with a grinded-out win against a good team,” Dinsmore said. “The team did whatever they could to win the game and laid their hearts on the line to make sure we got this victory.”

Sunday’s win improved App State’s record to 3-1 as they’ll travel for a three-game road stretch. The Mountaineers will face off against James Madison Friday at 5 p.m. The match can be streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$340
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Field Hockey
Sophomore forward Bridget Donovan looks to receive the pass from a teammate against Georgetown Aug. 27, 2023.
Field hockey starts season 2-0 after win against Georgetown
Senior linebacker Jordan Fehr and redshirt freshman outside linebacker Nick Hampton jump to block a field goal on the final play of the game to seal the 34-31 victory for the Mountaineers
Class of 2023: Top 10 sporting moments
Doug Gillin named Emily Dinsmore the next head coach of App State field hockey Jan. 17.
Dinsmore named Mountaineer field hockey coach
Former App State head coach Meghan Dawson coaches her team from the sidelines.
Field hockey head coach steps down after eight seasons
Graduate student midfielder Friederike Stegen attacks the Miami defense Nov. 5, 2022.
Mountaineers fall short in MAC Championship
The Mountaineers celebrate scoring a goal against Lock Haven Oct. 2, 2022.
Mountaineers field hockey split weekend series
More in Sports
Sophomore forward Reagan Sturgill prepares a shot against FGCU Sept. 3.
Mountaineer soccer gets dominating win over FCGU on Senior Day
Sophomore Maya Winterhoff goes up to spike a ball against Bellarmine Aug. 25, 2023.
App State volleyball continues undefeated start to season
Redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Burger takes a snap in the first quarter against Gardner-Webb Sept.2. Burger threw for 70 yards and one touchdown in his first career start.
App State triumphs over Gardner-Webb to open football season
Former App State linebacker DMarco Jackson rushes to the ball against ULM Oct. 30, 2021.
9 former Mountaineers claim spots on NFL rosters
Head coach Shawn Clark leads the Mountaineers onto the field in their conference matchup against Louisiana Oct. 12, 2021. Clark enters his fourth full season as head coach.
Mountaineers prepare for season opener against Gardner-Webb
Quarterback Ryan Burger looks to pass to wide receiver Coen Sutton against Robert Morris Oct. 29.
Clark names new starter at quarterback
About the Contributor
Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
Chance Chamberlain (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor, from Charlotte, NC. This is his second year writing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$340
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *