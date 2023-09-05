Mountaineers rebound with late goal against Wildcats

After App State lost their home opener 3-0 to Drexel Friday, the Mountaineers rebounded with a 1-0 victory against Davidson Sunday. The win marked the Black and Gold’s first home win on the new turf at Brandon & Erica M. Adcock Field.

Junior defender Jillian Orcutt scored the game’s only goal with eight minutes remaining to play.

“Everyone wanted it really bad today,” Orcutt said. “We talk a lot in practice about framing the cage, and we executed that very well today by being in the right positions. Everyone worked really hard today to execute the game plan, and I’m just grateful I was in the right spot.”

The Mountaineers totaled nine shots with three shots on goal compared to the Wildcats with eight shots and five on goal. App State also held a 5-2 advantage in corners.

Graduate student goalkeeper Addie Clark was busy protecting the net with five saves. Clark’s efforts in goal and the Mountaineers stingy defense resulted in App State’s first shutout of the year.

“The defense was locked in today,” head coach Emily Dinsmore said. “They were a force to be reckoned with. They didn’t let Davidson generate much. Even when they did get shots, we contested the shots very well to where it made it an easier save for Addie. I’m really proud of the way we stood strong defensively today.”

After allowing a season-high three goals against Drexel Friday that resulted in the Mountaineers first loss of the season, App State recovered from the loss both offensively and defensively Sunday against Davidson.

“It’s really good for our team to bounce back after Friday’s loss with a grinded-out win against a good team,” Dinsmore said. “The team did whatever they could to win the game and laid their hearts on the line to make sure we got this victory.”

Sunday’s win improved App State’s record to 3-1 as they’ll travel for a three-game road stretch. The Mountaineers will face off against James Madison Friday at 5 p.m. The match can be streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch.