Mountaineers struggles continue against Marshall

The Mountaineers traveled to Huntington, West Virginia, to face the Marshall Thundering Herd last weekend.

On Friday, the Mountaineers were unable to find their rhythm, losing 7-2.

Marshall jumped out to an early lead with a solo shot in the first, further extending it to 6-0 in the third and fourth innings.

Senior outfielder Kayt Houston put the Black and Gold on the board in the sixth with an RBI double before being driven in on a fielder’s choice by freshman infielder Macy Hamby to make the score 6-2.

This wouldn’t be enough as Marshall responded in the bottom of the seventh inning to extend their lead to 7-2 before shutting down the Mountaineers to end the game.

None of the Mountaineers hitters had multi-hit games as Houston’s double was their only extra base hit on the day.

Junior pitcher Sejal Neas and senior pitcher Kaylie Northrop combined to go six innings, giving up seven runs, walking seven and striking out four.

On Saturday, the Mountaineers had a rough outing, losing 6-0.

Marshall lept out to an early lead with an RBI double in the first to establish a one-run lead.

They maintained it until the fifth inning before scoring three runs on a two-run homer and a bunt single to extend it to 4-0.

They further extended their lead to 6-0 on a two-run shot in the sixth before blanking the Mountaineers in the seventh to end the game.

Houston was the only Mountaineer to record multiple hits and was the only Mountaineer to record an extra-base hit on a double in the sixth inning.

App State employed senior pitcher Delani Buckner and Northrop, who combined for six innings while giving up six runs, striking out two and walking two.

On Sunday, the Mountaineers engaged with the Thundering Herd in a shootout, ultimately losing 18-12.

Marshall scored four in the first and seven in the second to jump out to an early 11-0 lead.

The Black and Gold got on the board in the third on an RBI walk by graduate student utility player Taylor Thorp, which closed the gap to 10 before the Thundering Herd responded with an RBI single in the bottom of the third extending their lead to 12-1.

App State then rattled off eight runs in the fourth to close the gap to 12-9, including a two-run RBI double by junior infielder Killian Roberts and a two-run homer by Houston.

Marshall responded to this rally in the bottom of the fourth, hitting two homers and reestablishing the lead 15-9.

The Black and Gold scored two more runs in the fifth on a pair of singles by graduate student catcher Peyton Darnell and sophomore infielder Ambry Lucas to bring the deficit back to four.

This wouldn’t make a difference as Marshall scored three more in the sixth before holding the Mountaineers to one in the seventh to make the final score 18-12.

Lucas and Houston stood out in this game, with Lucas going 4-5 with two RBIs and Houston going 1-2 with a homer, two RBIs and three walks.

The pitching staff combined for six innings, while allowing 18 runs, walking eight and striking out five.

This loss meant App State had been swept for the fifth time in conference play, decreasing their conference record to 4-17.

The Mountaineers will return to action Tuesday, with a doubleheader against ETSU in Boone. The first game will start at 4 p.m. and both games can be streamed on ESPN+.