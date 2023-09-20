The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Former App State defensive lineman Jabari Fletcher battles for position with an ECU offensive lineman Sept. 5, 2009.

East vs. West: The enduring rivalry between App State and East Carolina

2
Trash left visible to Mountaineers after football game

Trash left visible to Mountaineers after football game

3
Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown

Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown

4
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar dances in the end zone after a touchdown Sept. 16.

5 takeaways from historic App State-ECU battle

5
Running back Nate Noel crosses the goal line against UNC Sept. 3, 2022.

Mountaineers, Tar Heels set for rematch after 2022 thriller

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Mountaineers travel to Wyoming for showdown at 7,000 feet

Mountaineers travel to Wyoming for showdown at 7,000 feet

September 20, 2023

Just Breathe

Just Breathe

September 19, 2023

Playlist of the week: 2016 Tumblr grunge era

Playlist of the week: 2016 Tumblr grunge era

September 18, 2023

OPINION: App State is erasing COVID

OPINION: App State is erasing COVID

September 18, 2023

Men’s basketball announces new look for 2023-24 season

Men’s basketball announces new look for 2023-24 season

September 18, 2023

5 takeaways from historic App State-ECU battle

5 takeaways from historic App State-ECU battle

September 18, 2023

Mountaineers travel to Wyoming for showdown at 7,000 feet

Spence Smithback, Reporter
September 20, 2023
The+App+State+defense+celebrates+after+denying+a+ECU+possession+Sept.16.
Landon Williams
The App State defense celebrates after denying a ECU possession Sept.16.

Following a 1,300-mile plane ride and a 130-mile bus trip from Denver to Laramie, Wyoming, the Mountaineers will face off against the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday for the first time since 2015.

Saturday’s contest will be the final non-conference game of the year for App State, with Sun Belt play beginning Sept. 30 against the ULM Warhawks. 

“There’s not really a weak point in their team,” said head coach Shawn Clark regarding the Cowboys. “They make you go the hard way, and make you earn it.”

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl joined the Cowboys in 2014 with an impressive resume that included two FCS national championships with North Dakota State.

 “Coach Bohl has done a fantastic job there creating the culture that he wants,” Clark said. “From afar, he runs his program probably very similar to us.”

The Cowboys are coming off a 31-10 loss to No. 4 Texas last week in which they held the Longhorns to only 316 yards of total offense.

“It’s heavy run, and they do a very good job with that,” Clark said about the Wyoming offense. “They run the stretch play as well as anybody in the country, and they run it, they run it, they run it.”

Much like the Mountaineers, the Cowboys are led by a young quarterback in sophomore Evan Svoboda, who will make his second appearance as the starter against the Black and Gold. He completed 17-28 passes in his first start against Texas with 136 passing yards.

Junior running back Harrison Waylee is coming off of a career-high 110 rushing yards last week, which included a 62-yard touchdown against the Longhorns.

App State started the season scoring at least 30 points in each of their first three games. A primary factor in high-scoring has been junior running back Nate Noel, who has averaged 145 yards per game this season. Another strong performance against a tough Cowboys defense will be key to a Mountaineer victory. 

Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar will make his third start for the Mountaineers after passing 241 yards and four total touchdowns against East Carolina as he continues to establish himself as the leader of the App State offense. 

“Joey is a great quarterback, and he’s getting better every single time he plays the game,” Clark said. “If he makes a bad play, he doesn’t let it linger, and he makes the next play.”

At 7,220 feet, War Memorial Stadium is the highest-altitude stadium in the FBS, which will pose a unique challenge for the Mountaineers. However, Clark is confident the team is prepared to overcome any obstacles the altitude may present.

“If you talk about it, it’s going to be a big deal,” Clark said. “That’s why we train here in Boone, run Howard’s Knob and do things at higher elevations if this kind of situation comes up.”

Junior tight end Eli Wilson returned to practice after exiting the previous game, and is expected to play Saturday. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jayden Ramsey also returned to practice; Clark said his status for Saturday will be determined later in the week.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7 p.m., and the game can be watched on CBS Sports Network.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$355
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Football
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar dances in the end zone after a touchdown Sept. 16.
5 takeaways from historic App State-ECU battle
Redshirt junior wide receiver Milan Tucker works his way around East Carolina defenders Sept. 17.
X marks the spot: Mountaineers strike gold against Pirates
A group of fans cheering on the Mountaineers against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2.
Fans guide to game day against ECU
Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown
Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown
Former App State defensive lineman Jabari Fletcher battles for position with an ECU offensive lineman Sept. 5, 2009.
East vs. West: The enduring rivalry between App State and East Carolina
Scot Sloan returns to the sidelines in the High Country after last coaching the Mountaineers in 2017.
Home away from home: Coaches find their way back
More in Sports
Junior guard Xavion Brown shows off the new home white jersey Sep. 13, 2023.
Men's basketball announces new look for 2023-24 season
Senior midfielder Grace Ball advances the ball against the Knights Sept. 15.
Mountaineer field hockey knocks off Bellarmine
Freshman midfielder Hannah Löfmark battles a George Mason defender Aug. 20, 2023.
App State falls to Liberty as non-conference play ends
Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jack Murphy hoists junior running back Nate Noel in the air after a touchdown Sept. 9.
5 takeaways from App State-UNC round three
Junior forward Charlotte Bosma looks to gain possession of the ball against No.17 Wake Forest Sept. 10.
App State falls to No.17 Wake Forest after outlasting JMU
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar prepares to take the snap against No. 17 North Carolina Sept. 9. Aguilar made his first start for the Mountaineers against the Tar Heels.
A fitting finale: Mountaineers fall in double overtime
About the Contributor
Spence Smithback, Reporter
Spence Smithback (he/him) is a junior journalism major, geography minor, from Jamestown, NC. This is his second year writing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$355
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *