Mountaineers volleyball gets season underway at Bobcat Invitational

App State Volleyball started their 2024 campaign Friday and Saturday at the Bobcat Invitational in Athens, Ohio, showing great potential during their first three games of the season.

Friday featured a doubleheader for the Mountaineers, defeating Xavier in a five-set thriller in the early game and falling to Wright State in three sets in the afternoon game. On Saturday, App State faced the invitational host in Ohio University, battling for five sets but ultimately coming up just short.

The Mountaineers bested the Xavier Musketeers in five sets, with the scores being 24-26, 25-19, 21-25, 25-17, 15-11, in a marathon of a match that lasted nearly three hours to earn a season-opening win.

The Black and Gold used a 9-0 scoring run midway through the fourth set to help force a deciding fifth set, then ended the match on an 8-1 run to seal the victory.

Freshman outside hitter Maddie Smith made an immediate impact in her collegiate debut, racking up 12 kills, 6 digs and a block. Junior middle blocker Maya Winterhoff also had a stellar game, collecting 16 kills, 3 service aces and 5 total blocks.

App State could not replicate their success against Wright State. The Raiders, who are the reigning back-to-back Horizon League Conference champions, went on a 9-0 run in the first set and never looked back, going on to defeat App State in straight sets.

The Mountaineers showed good fight in the second set, trading points with the Raiders and showcasing their potential to go toe-to-toe with other highly competitive programs.

The Mountaineers wrapped up the Bobcat Invitational on Saturday afternoon against host and defending MAC East Division champion Ohio.

In another five-set clash, App State went down two sets early but fought back and staved off defeat by winning a tightly contested third set, then tied the match with a 5-1 scoring run to end the fourth set.

However, the Bobcats had just enough left in the tank to squeak out a five-set victory in front of their home crowd over the Mountaineers.

App State will look to rebound from their 1-2 start to the season with a six-game homestand at the Holmes Convocation Center this Friday at 10:30 a.m. against East Tennessee State as part of the Mountaineer Classic, with Kennesaw State and Gardner-Webb making the trip to Boone as well.

The Mountaineers will also host the Black and Gold Invitational Sept. 12-14, playing against Clemson, Winthrop and Wofford. All games will be broadcast live on ESPN+.