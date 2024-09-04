The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Mountaineers volleyball gets season underway at Bobcat Invitational

Dylan Shepherd, Reporter
September 4, 2024
Sam Fleming
Middle blocker Maya Winterhoff goes to serve the ball at the App State vs. JMU game on Sept. 22, 2023. Winterhoff started in all 29 matches of the 2023 volleyball season.

App State Volleyball started their 2024 campaign Friday and Saturday at the Bobcat Invitational in Athens, Ohio, showing great potential during their first three games of the season.

Friday featured a doubleheader for the Mountaineers, defeating Xavier in a five-set thriller in the early game and falling to Wright State in three sets in the afternoon game. On Saturday, App State faced the invitational host in Ohio University, battling for five sets but ultimately coming up just short.

The Mountaineers bested the Xavier Musketeers in five sets, with the scores being 24-26, 25-19, 21-25, 25-17, 15-11, in a marathon of a match that lasted nearly three hours to earn a season-opening win. 

The Black and Gold used a 9-0 scoring run midway through the fourth set to help force a deciding fifth set, then ended the match on an 8-1 run to seal the victory.

 Freshman outside hitter Maddie Smith made an immediate impact in her collegiate debut, racking up 12 kills, 6 digs and a block. Junior middle blocker Maya Winterhoff also had a stellar game, collecting 16 kills, 3 service aces and 5 total blocks.

App State could not replicate their success against Wright State. The Raiders, who are the reigning back-to-back Horizon League Conference champions, went on a 9-0 run in the first set and never looked back, going on to defeat App State in straight sets. 

The Mountaineers showed good fight in the second set, trading points with the Raiders and showcasing their potential to go toe-to-toe with other highly competitive programs.

The Mountaineers wrapped up the Bobcat Invitational on Saturday afternoon against host and defending MAC East Division champion Ohio. 

In another five-set clash, App State went down two sets early but fought back and staved off defeat by winning a tightly contested third set, then tied the match with a 5-1 scoring run to end the fourth set. 

However, the Bobcats had just enough left in the tank to squeak out a five-set victory in front of their home crowd over the Mountaineers. 

App State will look to rebound from their 1-2 start to the season with a six-game homestand at the Holmes Convocation Center this Friday at 10:30 a.m. against East Tennessee State as part of the Mountaineer Classic, with Kennesaw State and Gardner-Webb making the trip to Boone as well.

The Mountaineers will also host the Black and Gold Invitational Sept. 12-14, playing against Clemson, Winthrop and Wofford. All games will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$125
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Sam Fleming
Sam Fleming, Photographer
Sam Fleming (he/him) is a freshman Computer Science Major, from Greensboro, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$125
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal