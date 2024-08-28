The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Mountaineers welcome former Southern Conference foe in home opener

Davis Lemons, Reporter125 Views
August 28, 2024
Lynette Files
Junior running back Darrynton Evans prepares to take a handoff from junior quarterback Zac Thomas in App State’s 42-7 win over East Tennessee State on Aug. 31, 2019.

Coming off a 9-5 season that ended in a 13-9 Cure Bowl victory over Miami (OH), head coach Shawn Clark and his Mountaineers squad set their sights on the 2024 season and on East Tennessee State. 

These teams last met week one of the 2019 season, where App State defeated the Buccaneers 42-7.

A lot has changed in five years for ETSU. Last November they cleaned house and hired Tre Lamb, former Gardner-Webb head coach from 2020-23. 

The Mountaineers are no stranger to a Lamb-led team, as they opened the 2023 season with a 45-24 victory over the Runnin’ Bulldogs. With him, Lamb brought 24 players from Gardner-Webb to ETSU.

Clark singled out sophomore quarterback Jaylen King as a point of emphasis for this weekend. 

“Their quarterback, he’s very elusive, and we have to do a great job keeping the pocket,” Clark said. “He can really hurt you when he gets outside the pocket and becomes a dual threat quarterback.”

King started nine games for the Runnin’ Bulldogs last year, passing for 1,223 yards and 11 touchdowns as well as rushing for 401 yards and five scores en route to a Ohio Valley Conference/Big South Championship.

Clark also emphasized the return of Offensive Coordinator Frank Ponce and Defensive Coordinator Scot Sloan. 

“That goes a long ways,” Clark said. “Our kids weren’t learning a different scheme, we were trying to improve on what we had built last year.”

Also returning this season are many of the crucial pieces from last year’s team. Senior quarterback Joey Aguilar, sophomore defensive end Nate Johnson, redshirt sophomore running back Kanye Roberts and redshirt senior wide receiver Kaedin Robinson all return in hopes of chasing a Sun Belt Conference title. 

“It definitely does help to have that kind of continuity because we’re familiar with one another,” Clark said. “You look at it across the country, we’re probably one of the schools with the least amount of transferring out.”

In his Monday press conference, Clark was asked about the progression of the offensive line, a questionable position group heading into the season. 

“I’ve been impressed with the line thus far,” Clark said. “Again, we are replacing several starters that were here last year, a lot of new faces, but we were fortunate enough to get some players in the spring.”

Clark singled out Thomas Shrader, Garner Langlo, and Jack Hollifield, all three being redshirt junior offensive lineman, who transferred in from power five programs in the offseason.

“That group has probably made the biggest strides throughout fall camp and that was evident in our last scrimmage,” Clark said. 

The Mountaineers will look to move to 11-1 against FCS opponents since their move to the FBS level back in 2014. 

The game will kick-off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. For those wanting to watch from home, the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$25
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Lynette Files, Staff Photographer
Donate to The Appalachian
$25
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal