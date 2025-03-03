Mountaineers women’s basketball defeated by Coastal Carolina in final regular season match

In the Mountaineers’ final regular season game of the season, App State women’s basketball lost to Coastal Carolina by a score of 88-51 Friday.

Senior guards Emily Carver, Zada Porter and Eleyana Tafisi, as well as junior guard Emily Hege and junior forward Elena Pericic started the game for the Mountaineers.

Coastal Carolina got the game started out fast with a couple of threes before Pericic got the Mountaineers on the board. The Chanticleers hit another three soon after to get the lead to 7.

The attack from Coastal Carolina continued, and the lead ballooned to 12 in just 6 minutes. Senior guard Mara Neira drained a three to stop the run.

The Black and Gold struggled to get anything going on both sides of the ball and trailed the Chanticleers 23-9 at the end of the first quarter.

App State was able to find some offense early in the second quarter, scoring the first 7 to cut the lead to 7.

Coastal Carolina responded, and went on a 9-0 run to get the lead to 16, which was the largest of the night at that point.

The lead continued to grow for the Chanticleers, going up 40-23 at halftime. App State turned the ball over 13 times in the first half compared to just 3 from Coastal Carolina.

Not long into the third quarter, Coastal Carolina was able to get the lead to 26 despite App State scoring the first 3 points of the quarter.

At the end of the third quarter, Coastal Carolina controlled a 64-41 lead over the Mountaineers.

The fourth quarter was more of the same, and the game ended with a final score of 88-51

Despite the score, Carver had a good night of her own. She finished with 11 points on 4-8 shooting, which led the Black and Gold.

App State heads to Pensacola, Florida, to play in the Sun Belt tournament. Their first game is Friday at 3 p.m. and their first opponent has yet to be determined. The game can be streamed on ESPN+