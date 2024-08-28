The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Mountaineers women’s soccer snags draw against Charlotte

Adam Persico, Associate Sports Editor
August 28, 2024
Max Sanborn
Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Sarah Wommack warming up before the game on Aug. 25. Before Wommack came to App State, she was the 2022 ULS Academy Cup Golden winner.

App State women’s soccer faced the Charlotte 49ers on Sunday for their seventh matchup of all-time. It was the first meeting since 2019 and the first in Boone for the Mountaineers since 1998.

Before kickoff, the Black and Gold celebrated senior day in the valley. Seniors Gracie Giacoletto and Skyler Walk were honored as well as graduate students Izzi Wood, Mumu Guisasola, Sarah Widderich and Stephanie Barbosa.

After a back-and-forth start, the Mountaineers struck first in the 33rd minute. Freshman midfielder Ellie Garrison put a ball through to Barbosa on the edge of the box. Barbosa quickly sent a ball to the middle, finding junior defender Shannon Studer a yard outside of the goal area. Studer delivered a one-touch strike past Charlotte’s keeper, Emma Wakeman, breaking the scoreless tie. This was Studer’s second goal of the season.

Charlotte was unable to find an answer until the 57th minute. 49ers forward Payton Patrick beat App State’s back line wide and cut to the middle. Her left-footed strike in the box was met by the outstretched hands of redshirt freshman goalkeeper Sarah Wommack. Wommack sent the rebound out to her weak side where it fell to the feet of Charlotte forward Macey Bader. She sent a strike past Wommack and defender Guisasola attempting a desperation stop on the goalline.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, marking the first ever draw in a meeting between both teams. This was also App State’s 12th consecutive undefeated home match. They are 1-0-2 for the year and 0-6-1 all-time against the 49ers.

The Mountaineers took 10 shots with four on goal and the 49ers took 15 shots with seven on goal. Both teams combined for 18 fouls and four bookings. 

The Mountaineers’ next game will be at home against Longwood on Thursday at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

