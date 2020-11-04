North+Carolina+and+Watauga+County+Election+Results

One-hundred percent of precincts are reporting in North Carolina Wednesday, the day after Election Day, but there are still 117,000 outstanding absentee ballots that could flip the percentages for some candidates. Absentee ballots will be counted as long as they were postmarked before Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. and arrive at the county board of election by 5 p.m. Nov. 12.

Below are the unofficial results for North Carolina. Results will be certified by county boards of elections in a county canvass that takes place 10 days after the election.

Winning candidates have margins of victory are too high for results from absentee ballots to change the outcome.

Watauga County

State Representatives

Congressional Representatives

President

Statewide Races