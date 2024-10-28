OPINION: 8 horror movies you HAVEN’T seen

Editor’s Note: This article contains brief mention of sexual assault.

Halloween is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than to watch some horror flicks! However, if you’ve found yourself at a loss for what to watch, take a look at some of these more under-the-radar films.

“Tamara”

“Tamara” is about an awkward and quiet teen who is killed by a prank gone wrong. Lo and behold, she rises from the dead, now a total bombshell. She seeks revenge and begins to pick off those who did her wrong.

“Tamara” is a product of its time; the mid-2000s charm is very noticeable. The soundtrack is gritty, and the cast of characters are melodramatic with a sense of dark humor. It has some unique kills and scenes, with cheesy moments that make it “so bad, it’s good.” “Tamara” is the perfect watch if you enjoy movies like “Final Destination” and other early 2000s slashers, with paranormal and supernatural elements involved.

“Stitches”

“Stitches” opens up with a children’s birthday party. The clown hired is no doubt sleazy, and the kids are bratty and childishly torment him. This results in the clown, Stitches, slipping and falling on some knives. Years later, these kids are now teens and still just as bratty. The clown resurrects at the time of the teens’ house party, wanting to enact revenge on the kids who killed him years ago.

“Stitches” is a gorey, playful and over-the-top movie with a darkly humorous tone. It helps that the clown is played by real-life comedian, Ross Noble, an Irish comedian. The whole cast is a mix of Irish and British actors, the accents together adding to the overall wackiness. Absurd and entertaining, “Stitches” is a fun watch for anyone who enjoys movies such as “Terrifier.”

“American Mary”

“American Mary” follows a medical student named –– you guessed it –– Mary. She’s struggling to pay off her loans as a medical student and discovers the world of shady, underground surgeries. The allure of easy money just from enacting body modifications result in dire consequences.

“American Mary” is an interesting watch, with a unique concept and message. The film is not awfully gorey but rather more shocking, with some body modifications being uncomfortable or particularly freakish. The soundtrack is solid and the plot is unique, with Mary being a captivating character as well as her clients.

“American Mary” is a perfect watch for those who enjoy medical and body horror such as “Tusk,” as well as a female lead such as “Jennifer’s Body.” It’s important to note that, similarly to “Jennifer’s Body,” the female lead does experience sexual assault, and while it does serve a purpose to the plot, it’s disturbing to see.

“Cooties”

“Cooties” is a horror parody where after eating an infected chicken nugget, the kids are all transformed into feral zombies. Trapped in the school, the teachers must survive and find a way to escape.

“Cooties” is darkly humorous with unexpected gore and hilarious bickering. Alongside the fun premise, the cast includes recognizable actors such as Elijah Wood. Since the zombies here are children, it’s no doubt entertaining. “Cooties” is a perfect film for a quick laugh and if you’re a fan of zombie parodies like “‘Shaun of the Dead,” you’ll be a fan of this pick.

“Basket Case”

“Basket Case” is possibly one of the most unique and wackiest movies out there. The premise is that a man named Duane checks into a sleazy hotel, and inside the basket he’s

carrying is his telepathic Siamese twin. This twin, though connected to Duane, has a distinct and unusual appearance, coupled with unpredictable and troubling behavior. They seek vengeance on the doctors who separated them, though Duane soon finds himself falling for a receptionist.

“Basket Case” is a low-budget monster movie with wild twists and practical effects all around. The dialogue is absurd and many scenes are quirky fun. “Basket Case” is a film that feels so raw compared to most films, as it was a small crew on a tight budget: so small, in fact, that many names in the credits were made up. Alongside this it also has early-1980s horror flick charm, with grainy film and audio quality, it’s perfect for any fan of movies such as “Killer Klowns!”

“Blood Fest”

“Blood Fest” follows fans as they attend a horror festival, only for attendees to gradually be killed off. It follows three teenagers as they band together through various horror monsters and cliches to survive.

“Blood Fest” is a more modern movie and it’s a simple premise that results in a lot of fun. There are various scares and monsters here, drawing inspiration from clowns, succubi, slashers and death traps seen in “Saw.” A notable casting choice would be Jacob Batalon, who plays the ever-humorous Ned from Spiderman. It’s thrilling and funny, with sprinkles of gore. “Blood Fest” is a fun love note to the horror genre, and you’ll enjoy it if you love movies like “Haunt.”

“The Haunting in Connecticut”

“The Haunting in Connecticut” begins after a family is forced to relocate for their son’s health. The charming home was once a funeral parlor, where the former residents’ young son was a gateway for spirits to crossover. Soon, the new family begins to experience supernatural behavior, all connected to a sinister history.

“The Haunting in Connecticut” is based on a real paranormal experience, and it takes a new and unique direction compared to other ghost stories. There’s more focus on the mystery than the fear, and the frights in this film are sure to get you. It features a young Kyle Gallner as well, who’s gained traction for his recent roles in “Smile” and “Dinner in America.” This movie is a must-watch for those who enjoy films such as “Insidious.”

“Queen of the Damned”

“Queen of the Damned” follows the vampire Lestat who has reinvented himself as a rock star through his fame exposing vampires. His music awakens Akasha, the ancient queen of vampires, who desires Lestat to become her king. Akasha is determined to take over mankind due to her bloodlust, and as Lestat falls for a mortal girl, he must decide which path to take.

“Queen of the Damned” is a campy and gritty film that’s nu-metal soundtrack only adds to the edgy aesthetic it aims for. The fashion is eye-catching and the characters are slow and melodramatic, with Aaliyah’s performance being especially entrancing. A perfect watch for those who enjoy vampire romances like “Twilight” or edgier supernatural films like “The Crow.”