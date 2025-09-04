OPINION: A safety guide to rodeos

Rodeos are a beloved Western tradition that add spice to Thursday nights in Boone. No one wants to police a good social atmosphere, however, it’s no secret that beneath the fun, there are plenty of safety concerns.

It’s typical to hear ethical concerns about the treatment of rodeo animals, which varies depending on the rodeo in question. Some rodeos use abusive tactics to get animals to perform such as electric prodding or spurring, while others claim to rely on a bull’s supposed natural urge to buck.

Aside from the animals, the safety of the audience as well as any active participants is important to consider.

Trying to control how much an individual voluntarily decides to drink can often render useless. However, among thrashing livestock and a parking lot full of vehicles, an intoxicated person can quickly find themselves in a dangerous situation.

Another concern is a lack of oversight around open containers. With open containers, comes the risk of drink spiking. Within such close quarters amid plenty of noise and distractions, it would be easy for someone whose drink has been spiked to be manipulated against their will. This is why attendees should stick together and security checks should be present at events like these. Hand guns and other weapons are also a concern that should be screened for.

Audience participation such as entering the ring is a large draw, but can get dangerous fast. First, there should be some sort of age limit for who is able to enter, as someone too young may not fully think through the risk and may also get hurt easier if they’re surrounded by taller participants.

Participants who are of age should sign waivers and be checked for sobriety, preferably through a breath test, before entering the ring. It’s crucial for participants to be making clear and conscious decisions in the first place in order to be able to run with bulls. Aside from being alert, anyone inside the ring should also be prepared by wearing protective gear.

Even outside the ring, there are hazards to be aware of. Rodeos take place in dirt fields which quickly turn into slick mud plains. Proper attire is important, especially footwear. Rather than tennis or flat-soled shoes, audience members and participants should be wearing boots or shoes with firm tread.

There should be guidelines as to where it’s safe for audience members to be standing to avoid unexpected contact with the bull. If audience members, sober or inebriated, are permitted to climb up the gate, or freely reach through it, they could be knocked down or injured by the bull’s horns. Barriers should also be checked for quality. It’s important to stay alert and aware of the surroundings when near gates or barriers.

For worst case scenarios, all rodeos should have some sort of on-site medical personnel. With very real risks varying from a twisted ankle due to a slip entering the venue, to alcohol poisoning, to injuries caused by bulls, it only makes sense to have medical staff readily available. If concerts and festivals provide these securities, rodeos should as well.