Opinion: Bolton’s most damning claim

The president has been in a legal dance over the last week attempting to block a book from being sold to the general public. It’s John Bolton, the previous national security adviser’s book, and is an exposé on the heart of Donald Trump’s oval office.

The book claims that Trump was often outplayed by forgien dictators, responsible for holding aid to Ukraine, and created a toxic environment in his administration with massive infighting. Many more specific claims are made throughout and Bolton certainly unleashes everything he has against the president. However, one stood out above the rest.

In the book, Bolton points to an incredibly disturbing fact that does not surprise, but is nonetheless terribly disappointing. In the book, Bolton describes interactions between the president and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. According to Bolton, Trump had several discussions with him about reelection. During one of these several conversations

that they had, the topic of Uighur Muslims in China came up. Uighur Muslims are a minority group in China that has been ruthlessly terrorized and subjugated. The Chinese government creates detention camps for them and removes them from their family and friends. Many have been killed indiscriminately and millions have been interred into camps. It’s arguably one of the worst human rights crises in the world today.

In these discussions, Bolton claims that Trump fully endorsed building more detention camps, saying that it was “exactly the right thing to do.”

This is an obviously damning action for a leader of the free world to do, Trump literally supported a detention camp for minorities in another country. Whatever real reasons he had to say it, later claiming he was protecting trade deals, it doesn’t really matter. This actively supports the dedergration and destruction of human rights. Uighur Muslims lives are being ruined and our president endorses it.

It’s a bad look for him and he knows it, there’s a reason why this book in particular is facing legal resistance: there’s accusations that Trump does not want Americans to read.

In the last week, Trump created pressure against China’s treatment of the Uighur. But, the timing is off. He’s not doing this because he truly believes it, but because he got caught saying the wrong thing. It’s just another example in the long list of morally questionable actions this president has taken to protect his image and that of his administration. This is a new low however and hopefully the rest of the country will see that.

Perhaps they will, there’s been a serious reaction to Trump’s decisions in the polls for the upcoming election. Many states’ opinions seem to be shifting away from the president according to a New York Times and Public Policy poll released in June. Joe Biden is polling nine points ahead of Trump in North Carolina, this time last year, he was trailing 2 points behind the president. This is in a state that he won in the general election. If he continues to take actions like this, that gap will only widen.

