The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Defensive coordinator Scot Sloan calls out to his players against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2. Sloan will return for his second season in 2024.

App State football coaching changes for 2024 season

2
OPINION: App State needs to improve

OPINION: App State needs to improve

3
Redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts rushes up the field against Georgia Southern Nov. 25. Roberts averaged 5.7 rushing yards per attempt on 123 attempts in the 2023 season.

Kanye Roberts takes the next step toward college stardom

4
Senior guard Faith Alston drives past an Eagle defender Jan. 20. Alston is averaging a team-high 18.5 points per game this season.

Mountaineers women’s basketball loses third straight to Marshall

5
The new ‘125th Anniversary’ sign sits on top of the App State welcome sign Jan. 15, 2024. App State announced class operations would go online after 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 and would be fully online on the 17th as well.

How App State responds to winter weather storms

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Blocking out the competition, Justin Abson’s rise to the top

Blocking out the competition, Justin Abson’s rise to the top

February 5, 2024

OPINION: Campus kiosks are not an improvement

OPINION: Campus kiosks are not an improvement

February 5, 2024

Mountaineers end three game losing streak with win over Chanticleers

Mountaineers end three game losing streak with win over Chanticleers

February 4, 2024

Late heroics by Gregory seal Mountaineers comeback victory

Late heroics by Gregory seal Mountaineers comeback victory

February 4, 2024

Internship expo, tips and tricks for finding an internship

Internship expo, tips and tricks for finding an internship

February 3, 2024

App State wrestling suffers tough loss to Campbell

App State wrestling suffers tough loss to Campbell

February 3, 2024

OPINION: Campus kiosks are not an improvement

Kaylie Morales, Opinion Writer
February 5, 2024
OPINION%3A+Campus+kiosks+are+not+an+improvement

There has been a rise in the use of technology to benefit the American fast-food experience. Kiosks have become popular in these restaurants and are making their way into App State’s campus dining. This system is of course very new and needs to be worked out so it can run efficiently and benefit the customers as well as the staff working in these establishments. But as of right now, it seems to be making more work then making the workload easier for the current employees of campus dining of App State.

Kiosks have been used in other industries for years, such as aviation and self-checkout in supermarkets. However they gained popularity in the fast food industry during the COVID-19 pandemic because they limited contact between individuals and were convenient to use. They cut down waiting times in line and helped orders go straight to the kitchen to be prepared.

Multiple restaurants have implemented the use of kiosks such as Taco Bell, Subway and Wendy’s. Places that paved the way for the use of kiosks in their restaurants are McDonald’s, which started introducing them in 2015, and Panera Bread, which introduced them in late 2015.

While citizens are living in a post-pandemic society, the kiosks are here to stay because they are favorable to both the owners and the customers. Owners are saving money because it allows them to decrease the amount of workers needed while also raising the prices of their products to meet the demands of inflation. Customers enjoy kiosks because they allow them to create their own order, see all their available options and easily make changes to their order. The kiosk also gives customers peace of mind that they can make decisions about their order without having to stress too much about a line waiting for them.

While kiosks might be seen as this new revolutionary piece of technology, they are slowly taking away jobs. As of right now, the fast food industry is going to be the first industry replaced by technology. In the next 15 years, 30 million jobs in America will be automated. So is the use of technology in the workforce really beneficial? What will happen when all jobs are replaced by technology? Where will the people of the future generations work? How will they make a living in a society controlled by technology?

Now, on the campus of App State, kiosks have been implemented into the campus dining system, specifically Cascades, The Wired Scholar and Crossroads. The process of these kiosks is similar to the process at any other fast food restaurant. Customers pick what they want and make the necessary changes to their order. But the kiosks at App State are not as effective as they are in other restaurants. In the case of Cascades, you choose what you want, get your receipt, wait for your order to be prepared and then wait in another line to pay for your order. This method seems very inefficient to how it was previously with ordering, paying and waiting for your order in the same place, then leaving. 

In some cases the kiosks are not even operating correctly. Someone can order on the kiosk but the order does not get processed, causing the waiting time to be longer, confusion for the customer and the staff and overall dissatisfaction for the customer. While the system is ineffective, it is also taking away necessary jobs. On campus jobs provide finances for students trying to pay for their tuition, so why is that job being replaced by a kiosk?  

The kiosk is seen as a wonderful invention, but it is not as effective as an actual human. Nothing can replace the efficiency of a person taking your order and preparing it. The future is about humans, not technology. The use of technology should work together with humans and be used as an aid, not replace their jobs. The sooner it is realized that people cannot always rely on some faulty systems of technology then the better our society will progress.

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$865
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$865
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *