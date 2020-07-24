OPINION: How Antique Shops are Evolving

Antique shops preserve the past in some of the most tangible, sentimental ways possible. So why do people think the industry is dying? Well, in a way, it is.

The items once sold in these shops have changed. The New York Times claimed in 2018. People traded items that predated the First World War, now customers find things their parents used.

Meanwhile, antique prices across the board have plummeted over the past decade writes Candace Hill, a columnist for WorthWise Appraisers. The lower prices may not entirely hinder the business, however, the younger market has taken notice.

These changes give suppliers a mixed bag. As time changes, it appears that traditional antiques from the 18th and 19th centuries are now overrun by items from the mid to late 20th century. All while the demographic for antique shops gets continually younger.

While there are drawbacks, the central value found in antique shops since their inception remains the same: preserving the past.

From space age technology to comic books, at some point, these things entertained and astonished previous generations. In that way, they have not lost their luster. What they will always need, however, are people who care enough to look back into time.

When one buys something from an antique store, they don’t just get the item. There is a memory attached to everything from yesterday waiting to be uncovered. More than this, though, the buyer gets a feeling. Maybe something as small as holding something new and old in their hands. On the other end, it’s the joy in noticing that though times have changed, the things that exist in these shops haven’t, and in taking them home, a piece of history follows.