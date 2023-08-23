OPINION: It takes time to find your path

College is a fusion of careers, coming-of-age experiences, social status and other elements that create various forms of anxiety, sadness and joy in students. At App State, there are many moments of shared experience, such as adjusting to dining hall food and the hassle of classes. Whether an incoming or returning student, the years at App State will be influential in finding one’s path. It is a continuous journey of self-reflection and decisions that will lead to where one is meant to be.

College requires the exploration of interests and skills one obtains to follow a path that hopefully turns into a career. However, branching out in the masses of more than 20,000 students in Boone is incredibly daunting. There are many occasions to learn more about the services offered at App State, with the Club Expo being one. The Club Expo on Sunday, August 20 from 2-5 p.m. is a day for any student to discover many clubs and organizations that are available to join. It’s helpful for all students, regardless of class status as it allows the exploration of interests and connections of students with similarities.. All club information can be found on the Engage website, where students can sign up to attend. For returning Mountaineers, it’s a reintroduction of opportunities to jump into untouched areas that are intriguing, or were unable to attend due to other commitments. It’s possible one can rekindle a lost passion, an unexplored talent or an aspect that can be influential in a future lifestyle or career. It’s hard to not find something of interest, and one should jump in at these events to explore.

A critical part of college is the ability to put oneself out there and be engaged in and outside of school. Developing a certain level of vulnerability and curiosity will go miles in crafting experiences here. It’s never too late to get involved or discover new interests, especially as a young adult. One does not enter college and leave the same person, so being willing to become a new, nurtured person is an important step to acknowledge. While it may be nostalgic, it helps ease into the chaos of adulthood.

It’s possible that while here at App State, one might uncover that things aren’t living up to expectations. A disastrous roommate, horrible experience or extraneous factors can lead to transferring or leaving the university. And that’s OK. The college experience is not for everyone and is not required to live a fulfilling life. Paying for an experience that is not positively benefiting a person should be carefully reviewed. One should not uphold themselves to an experience that is not providing an intended outcome. But it’s important to not give up too quickly. A bad semester, courseload or bumpy social experience could potentially turn out fine when given time. Take a chance to allow yourself to assimilate and stay positive unless certain that the Mountaineer life is not it. Having a strong support system is imperative, and communicating with others can help make this type of decision. Overall, it’s possible one’s path requires growth outside of Boone, and if it’s true to an individual, taking the steps to follow it is incredibly brave and unshameful.

As a college student, continuously growing as a person and a scholar is a part of the process. It’s forgettable in the whim of fitting in with others, pushing through classes and schedules and balancing a social life. As of right now, some students may have planned out their entire life, or have no idea what their intended major is. A bit of advice: don’t ground yourself too early on. Be curious, and allow yourself space and time for growth. This year will contain many professional lessons, life-changing thoughts, personal revelations and new friends that will aid you in learning about yourself. Take charge of your experience, and in doing so, you may find what lies ahead in the future.