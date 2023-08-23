The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
The sun shines through the trees lighting the stream along the trail route. July 21, 2023.

Discovering Boone: A trail guide for Boone hikers

2
Running back Nate Noel stiff-arms a defender against UNC Sept.3, 2022

A new mountain to climb: App State Football's season preview

3
View of the Blue Ridge Mountains from Rough Ridge. July 21, 2023.

Surviving Boone: Everything you need to know

4
The central hallway of Roess Dining Hall.

Bite into updated dining halls

5
At a glance: Fall events in the High Country

At a glance: Fall events in the High Country

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
App at a glance: August 24-27

App at a glance: August 24-27

August 23, 2023

Mountaineer men’s basketball schedule released

Mountaineer men’s basketball schedule released

August 23, 2023

OPINION: It takes time to find your path

OPINION: It takes time to find your path

August 23, 2023

App State Hickory Campus celebrates first day of classes

App State Hickory Campus celebrates first day of classes

August 22, 2023

Looking ahead: What the season holds for the Black and Gold

Looking ahead: What the season holds for the Black and Gold

August 21, 2023

Letter to the Editor: The SGA is back

Letter to the Editor: The SGA is back

August 20, 2023

OPINION: It takes time to find your path

Emily Escobedo Ramirez, Opinion Writer
August 23, 2023
OPINION%3A+It+takes+time+to+find+your+path
Kaitlyn Close

College is a fusion of careers, coming-of-age experiences, social status and other elements that create various forms of anxiety, sadness and joy in students. At App State, there are many moments of shared experience, such as adjusting to dining hall food and the hassle of classes. Whether an incoming or returning student, the years at App State will be influential in finding one’s path. It is a continuous journey of self-reflection and decisions that will lead to where one is meant to be.

College requires the exploration of interests and skills one obtains to follow a path that hopefully turns into a career. However, branching out in the masses of more than 20,000 students in Boone is incredibly daunting. There are many occasions to learn more about the services offered at App State, with the Club Expo being one. The Club Expo on Sunday, August 20 from 2-5 p.m. is a day for any student to discover many clubs and organizations that are available to join. It’s helpful for all students, regardless of class status as it allows the exploration of interests and connections of students with similarities.. All club information can be found on the Engage website, where students can sign up to attend.  For returning Mountaineers, it’s a reintroduction of opportunities to jump into untouched areas that are intriguing, or were unable to attend due to other commitments. It’s possible one can rekindle a lost passion, an unexplored talent or an aspect that can be influential in a future lifestyle or career. It’s hard to not find something of interest, and one should jump in at these events to explore. 

A critical part of college is the ability to put oneself out there and be engaged in and outside of school. Developing a certain level of vulnerability and curiosity will go miles in crafting experiences here. It’s never too late to get involved or discover new interests, especially as a young adult. One does not enter college and leave the same person, so being willing to become a new, nurtured person is an important step to acknowledge. While it may be nostalgic, it helps ease into the chaos of adulthood.

It’s possible that while here at App State, one might uncover that things aren’t living up to expectations. A disastrous roommate, horrible experience or extraneous factors can lead to transferring or leaving the university. And that’s OK. The college experience is not for everyone and is not required to live a fulfilling life. Paying for an experience that is not positively benefiting a person should be carefully reviewed. One should not uphold themselves to an experience that is not providing an intended outcome. But it’s important to not give up too quickly. A bad semester, courseload or bumpy social experience could potentially turn out fine when given time. Take a chance to allow yourself to assimilate and stay positive unless certain that the Mountaineer life is not it. Having a strong support system is imperative, and communicating with others can help make this type of decision. Overall, it’s possible one’s path requires growth outside of Boone, and if it’s true to an individual, taking the steps to follow it is incredibly brave and unshameful.  

As a college student, continuously growing as a person and a scholar is a part of the process. It’s forgettable in the whim of fitting in with others, pushing through classes and schedules and balancing a social life. As of right now, some students may have planned out their entire life, or have no idea what their intended major is. A bit of advice: don’t ground yourself too early on. Be curious, and allow yourself space and time for growth. This year will contain many professional lessons, life-changing thoughts, personal revelations and new friends that will aid you in learning about yourself. Take charge of your experience, and in doing so, you may find what lies ahead in the future. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$275
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Opinion
Letter to the Editor: The SGA is back
Letter to the Editor: The SGA is back
Letter from the Editor: Its that time of year again
Letter from the Editor: It's that time of year again
Leah’s Lens: The double-edged sword of freshman roommates
Leah’s Lens: The double-edged sword of freshman roommates
OPINION: Freshman Etiquette 101
OPINION: Freshman Etiquette 101
OPINION: A guide to dorm living
OPINION: A guide to dorm living
Hijabi Hot Takes: Parking passes are getting ridiculous
Hijabi Hot Takes: Parking passes are getting ridiculous
About the Contributor
Kaitlyn Close, Graphics Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major, Digital Marketing minor from Raleigh, N.C. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$275
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *