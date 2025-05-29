COLUMN: 5 2000s trends that should make a comeback

The 2000s were a pivotal time of fashion and self-expression, where Myspace reigned supreme and a flip phone was all you needed. This bold and inventive era saw all sorts of new trends. Here are some of the most iconic fashion choices that need to come back into style.

Chandelier earrings

These earrings are so versatile and can be elegant or fun. No matter what, they stay elaborate and eye-catching. I love how the rows of gems dangle, giving them the name “chandelier earrings.” Since earrings can be created with any gem or metal, the variety of chandelier earrings is wide. I adore the pairs that mix different gem colors, such as purple, green and blue. Due to their size and shine, they are perfect as a statement piece. I would accessorize them with other jewelry, such as bangles or pendant necklaces. The silhouette of a large gem with dangles is so gorgeous and definitely an underrated design.

Layered lace camis

Layering camisoles on top of one another is a simple way to elevate your outfit. Layers can add a lot, and lace is so cute and sultry. It allows for a lot of different color combinations and aesthetics. I prefer when the layer underneath is longer, allowing for more of the lace and fabric to poke out. This look is even more exciting if you can find a graphic tank top rather than another solid lace one. When paired with jeans, this look is nostalgic of the Disney Channel era. Camisoles can be worn with practically anything: jeans, skirts, jackets or shorts. Alongside this, they come in any color combo you feel suits you — I find black and red to be my favorite.

Dresses over jeans

Layering a dress over jeans creates an interesting silhouette I find to be so cute and whimsical. To me, a cute dress or skirt over jeans is reminiscent of Strawberry Shortcake. If you don’t wish to layer a dress, even a longer, flowy tank-top would look charming. With the weather getting warmer, this is a perfect way to enhance your outfits. I prefer baggy or flared jeans underneath depending on the top. Try putting a necklace or camisole underneath to create a nostalgic look.

Low-rise jeans

These types of jeans are a huge staple of early 2000s fashion, and I find them to be very chic. They go with any top you choose, and since the pants are low, a cute belt can always be shown off. These kinds of pants paved the way for the whale tail trend in which a thong poked out around the hips. Pair these jeans with waist beads to add an accent to an already stylish fit. For a more modern look, a tube top would be perfect — especially if you were to add a bracelet or two.

Shutter glasses

These kinds of glasses are the pinnacle of pre-indie sleaze, categorized by a messy vintage look, growing in popularity in the late 2000s. They’re boxy and come in a multitude of colors. These glasses became a staple from popular artists like Kanye West and Ke$ha. An off-the-shoulder top and ripped tights are perfect for this look. Go with your natural hair — don’t be afraid to be wild. And don’t forget the glitter.