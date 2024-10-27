OPINION: Scoot, there it is

Scooters aren’t really the first thing that comes to mind when talking about needs for App State’s campus. However, adding a scooter or e-bike rental around campus may be an easy way to cut down on traffic and parking and add a little bit of fun to campus life.

NC State, for example, partners with a company called Spin to provide 300 scooters and 50 e-bikes for students. The Spin app also has automatic speed reduction for first time riders and a safety quiz that must be completed every 30 days.

There are tons of bike lanes in Boone, so why not utilize these for e-bikes and scooters, as well? The streets around campus are heavily overcrowded with cars, especially in the afternoon. Many students don’t want to bring their bikes back and forth between campus, especially if they take the bus. Providing scooters or e-bikes that can be picked up and dropped off at multiple locations around main campus would decrease the need for cars around campus. Additionally, a scooter rental program could act as an extra stream of revenue for the university, which could be invested back into student life.

Scooters are also a more eco-friendly and cost effective option compared to cars. This would help to further honor the university’s commitment to being a “green campus” and lowering the collective carbon footprint of the university. There are many students who do not own a car and cannot afford to buy and maintain one, but would be able to afford the occasional scooter rental here and there.

Scooters are also a great way to ease students into going out more.Although electric scooters don’t require a lot of effort, they are still better than sitting in a car. Also, they allow students to spend time outside.

Alternatively, because scooters are electric, they provide a more accessible option for students who may have mobility issues that don’t allow them to walk long distances on foot. With App State’s especially hilly campus, scooters would provide a practical alternative to walking long distances to class.

Lastly and most importantly, App State deserves to have more fun on campus. Adding scooters to campus offers a fun change to most students’ daily routines and provides an opportunity for social interaction. This will also offer the capacity for more spontaneous and casual interactions. Instead of walking across campus, which can take up to 20 minutes depending on location, students can quickly zip to class or meetings which saves them time and makes it easier to attend something like a last-minute study group.

Overall, it wouldn’t be too difficult for App State to partner with a company in order to provide scooters around town to make everyday life more convenient and fun for students and faculty.