PAID CONTENT: Secure Your Online University Account with DUO 2-Factor Authentication

Information Technology Services has been moving our faculty, staff, and students to a more secure solution for using university credentials to log in to university web sites. The solution the university has adopted is known as DUO two-factor authentication.

Two-factor authentication is considered a best practice by universities and businesses to protect personal and professional information through enhanced authentication of institutional accounts. DUO helps protect you from online cyberattacks which often target higher education institutions.

At App State, all faculty, staff, and students are required to enroll in DUO. Many are already enrolled. If you have not already done so, you must enroll in DUO by December 15, 2020.

It takes less than 15 minutes to complete the process.

Enrollment Benefit: Future password changes will last for 365 days!

If you need help or have questions, ITS Help Desk staff (828-262-6266 or [email protected]) are available (Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) to assist you.

Thank you for your support in keeping university accounts protected.