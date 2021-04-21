Pass/no credit officially not offered for spring 2021

The Office of the Provost officially announced that pass/no credit will not be offered for the spring 2021 semester.

The provost announced in an email Wednesday, this decision comes weeks after SGA and faculty senate passed resolutions supporting the policy and one day after the Academic Policies and Procedures Committee voted not to support it.

“Please know I have carefully considered each perspective, balanced all of the input, and have decided to accept the AP&P recommendation,” said Heather Norris, interim provost and executive vice chancellor, in the email.

Instead, the university extended the last day to drop a class from April 21 to April 26, giving students more time to consult their advisers. Norris also announced that App State will offer financial assistance to students who need to take summer classes.

Norris said the administration will continue encouraging instructors to be lenient with their students, echoing a message Vice Provost of Undergraduate Education Mark Ginn shared with all faculty and staff on March 1.

The provost encouraged students to contact faculty, department chairs, the dean of students office or academic affairs office to voice concerns and get assistance.

“It is important to note that App State’s faculty and administration care very deeply about the success of our students.” Norris said.