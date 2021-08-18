PHOTO GALLERY: 6,200 students unpack on campus in 2021
August 18, 2021
App State saw 6,200 students total move up the mountain Aug. 9-12, with most of them freshman. The process was spread out over a week in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.
August 18, 2021
App State saw 6,200 students total move up the mountain Aug. 9-12, with most of them freshman. The process was spread out over a week in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.