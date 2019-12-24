Photo Gallery: R + L New Orleans Carriers Bowl

Photo Gallery: R + L New Orleans Carriers Bowl

App State hoisted the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl trophy for the second straight year after beating UAB 31-17.

Moss Brennan, Editor in Chief
December 23, 2019

App State defeated the University of Alabama at Birmingham 31-17 on Dec. 21 in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. This was the second straight year the Mountaineers have won the New Orleans and the first victory for new head coach Shawn Clark.

Junior kicker Chandler Staton prepares for a kick in the New Orleans Bowl. Staton hit his only field goal attempt from 34 yards out.