Photo Gallery: R + L New Orleans Carriers Bowl
December 23, 2019
App State defeated the University of Alabama at Birmingham 31-17 on Dec. 21 in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. This was the second straight year the Mountaineers have won the New Orleans and the first victory for new head coach Shawn Clark.
Moss Brennan is a junior journalism major with a minor in media studies. He has worked on The Appalachian since freshman year as the Enterprise Editor...
