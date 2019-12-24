Photo Gallery: R + L New Orleans Carriers Bowl

App State hoisted the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl trophy for the second straight year after beating UAB 31-17.

App State hoisted the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl trophy for the second straight year after beating UAB 31-17.

App State hoisted the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl trophy for the second straight year after beating UAB 31-17.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

App State defeated the University of Alabama at Birmingham 31-17 on Dec. 21 in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. This was the second straight year the Mountaineers have won the New Orleans and the first victory for new head coach Shawn Clark.

Gallery | 11 Photos Moss Brennan Junior kicker Chandler Staton prepares for a kick in the New Orleans Bowl. Staton hit his only field goal attempt from 34 yards out.