The front face of the Tesla Cop Car charging in the River St. Parking deck. Oct 4, 2023.

App State PD says farewell to gas-powered vehicles

As the rally attendees marched, they held handmade signs high above their heads and waved flags. The march started at the Jones House Cultural Center, ended at Sanford Mall and lasted around 15 minutes.

Boone community members organize rally, march for Palestine

10 historic moments in App State sports history

10 historic moments in App State sports history

App State’s Titan Arum, commonly known as the “corpse flower” in the early stages of blooming Nov. 15, 2023.

Rare tropical wonder blooms in App State Greenhouse

JMU hosts College GameDay for the second time in the programs history on Nov. 18, 2023, the fist happening in the fall of 2015.

PHOTO GALLERY: Mountaineers take down JMU and GameDay

Playlist of the week: Dark academia studying

Ann Korwan
November 29, 2023
Devin Paulus

Finals are upon us and burnout is setting in, but the finish line is just around the corner. For those who need motivation to push full steam ahead, look no further than this playlist to channel your inner Richard Papen from Donna Tartt’s “The Secret History” with some dark academia vibes. 

We all know the aesthetic of Gothic architecture, classic literature and all things moody and macabre. In simple terms, it is the romanticization of higher education and the perfect way to get in the headspace of a student studying for finals at Hogwarts or Dellecher Classical Conservatory. With songs from classic ballets like “Swan Lake” and “The Nutcracker,” as well as newer composers, such as Franz Gordon, you can dive into studying without distractions. Winter break is so close and there’s nothing better than classical music to help get in study mode for finals.

Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

