Playlist of the week: Dark academia studying

Finals are upon us and burnout is setting in, but the finish line is just around the corner. For those who need motivation to push full steam ahead, look no further than this playlist to channel your inner Richard Papen from Donna Tartt’s “The Secret History” with some dark academia vibes.

We all know the aesthetic of Gothic architecture, classic literature and all things moody and macabre. In simple terms, it is the romanticization of higher education and the perfect way to get in the headspace of a student studying for finals at Hogwarts or Dellecher Classical Conservatory. With songs from classic ballets like “Swan Lake” and “The Nutcracker,” as well as newer composers, such as Franz Gordon, you can dive into studying without distractions. Winter break is so close and there’s nothing better than classical music to help get in study mode for finals.