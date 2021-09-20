Playlist of the week: lanes among the leaves
September 20, 2021
Fall is here! The leaves are changing from green to vibrant shades of red, orange and yellow. Soon, they will cover the mountain roads in a kaleidoscope of colors.
When students walk to class, they’ll feel a slight breeze in the crisp autumn air and campus will transform into a fall dreamland. Explore pumpkin patches with friends, get lost in a corn maze, go apple picking, enjoy the autumn holidays and take a fall drive on the beautiful parkway — though beware the infamous peak week traffic!
So throw on a flannel, grab your autumn-style latte of choice and take in the first week of fall. Embrace the new season with acoustic tunes from Hozier, John Vincent III and The Paper Kites.
Maggie Watts is a sophomore communication studies and journalism major with a minor in English from Sanford, N.C. She is also a writing intern with the...
Camryn is a junior communication, public relations major with an art history minor from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
(She/Her)
Twitter: camrynecollier
E-mail:...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.