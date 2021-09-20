Playlist of the week: lanes among the leaves

Fall is here! The leaves are changing from green to vibrant shades of red, orange and yellow. Soon, they will cover the mountain roads in a kaleidoscope of colors.

When students walk to class, they’ll feel a slight breeze in the crisp autumn air and campus will transform into a fall dreamland. Explore pumpkin patches with friends, get lost in a corn maze, go apple picking, enjoy the autumn holidays and take a fall drive on the beautiful parkway — though beware the infamous peak week traffic!

So throw on a flannel, grab your autumn-style latte of choice and take in the first week of fall. Embrace the new season with acoustic tunes from Hozier, John Vincent III and The Paper Kites.