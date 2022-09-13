Playlist of the week: Latinx top hits

With Hispanic Heritage Month coming up, this week’s playlist embraces Latinx/Hispanic top hits for students to celebrate and jam out to. Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 is committed to celebrating Hispanic/Latinx culture and embracing their voices around the country.

This selection of Spanish rock to reggaeton has something for everyone to enjoy. From huge icons like Bad Bunny to Mana, this playlist celebrates the hits continuing their influence on Hispanic culture for the older and newer generations.