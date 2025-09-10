Playlist of the Week: Live from the Schaefer Center

This upcoming school year, the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts will be hosting a mosaic of accomplished musicians.

Every year, the Schaefer Center invites diverse musicians and artists to Boone, holding both communitywide and campus centric events year-round. According to their mission statement, the Schaefer Center celebrates and supports cultural, emotional and artistically diverse musicians. If you’re looking to explore some of the artists coming to the stage this year, look no further than this playlist.

Billy Strings and Bryan Sutton, the soulful guitar virtuosi and American bluegrass artists, are coming to Boone for two nights of sold-out shows Thursday and Friday. Their cover of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” captures Sutton’s folksy sound and Strings’ visceral talent on the acoustic guitar.

Rhiannon Giddens rounds the playlist with her emotional, Americana ballads. Giddens will be performing this upcoming April 18.

Etienne Charles brings a unique brass sound to the Schaefer Center on April 24 with the reverent composition, “Earth Tones.”

Press play to discover just a few of the addicting Americana tunes the Schaefer Center is bringing to the High Country this year.