Boone’s newest local coffee shop run by a 19-year-old

The smell of freshly brewed coffee and warm baked pastries captivates customers’ noses as they set foot in Boone’s newest coffee burrow, Groundhog Coffee Company.

Groundhog Coffee Co., located at 188 Boone Heights Drive, opened on April 12. The company is owned and operated by 19-year-old Conor Lowrey.

“I’ve always had coffee shops that I go to and hang out at, and so it’s always just been a thing that I enjoy,” Lowrey said.

Originally from Charlotte, he was drawn to Boone through his love for snowboarding.

“I got really into coming up to Boone every winter for snowboarding season, and I just finished high school, so I was like, well, let’s just move myself out to the mountains and get it going,” Lowrey said.

After working at Dunkin’, Starbucks and a handful of independent coffee shops, he always thought it would be fun to run his own coffee shop one day.

“I had coffee shops growing up that I’ve always spent hours and hours just sitting in because it was an inviting space, and that’s pretty much what I want to turn this into,” Lowrey said.

The young entrepreneur got his inspiration and motivation from his family, who helped guide him throughout the process of establishing Groundhog Coffee Co.

“My dad started a business at 19 as well, started a construction company, so he’s kind of helped guide me a bit through the paperwork side of things, a lot more of the like licensing and permits,” Lowrey said.

With much hard work and dedication, Groundhog Coffee Co. has grown immensely in just under 5 months. The coffee shop started with only three flavors: vanilla, caramel and hazelnut.

“We have introduced somewhere around 10 new flavors since we’ve opened, and we’ve kept all of them,” Lowrey said. “I’ve been able to experiment with different types of food. We can do blended drinks now, like cappuccinos and things, so that’s been the most exciting part of this for me.”

Lowrey said his favorite item on the menu is the new apple cinnamon flavor paired with a latte, substituting with oat milk.

Sam Diprima, a barista for Groundhog Coffee Co. and a junior philosophy major, admires the company’s commitment to valuing their resources’ origins.

“We get our milk from Cheek Farmstead Creamery,” Diprima said. “There’s not another cafe in town that uses milk from local farmers like that, so I think that’s really cool that we do.”

The company’s passion and love for coffee are reflected in their customer service and knowledge of the beverage.

“We all really like coffee as its own thing, not just because we work here, so we like to be able to educate people,” Diprima said. “You come in and you’re more than welcome to be here, whether you’re a coffee person or not, or you’re just looking to do some work, it’s for anybody.”

Lowrey said Groundhog Coffee Co. is a “hidden gem” among Boone’s coffee scene, with relatable customer service being a highlight of the cafe experience. His youth, along with his college coworkers, allows the company to relate to their college student customers with ease.

“It’s nice having that level of connection, I guess, of being in the same age bracket,” Diprima said. “I think it shows that, you know, we all get along behind the bar, and I think that makes customers feel more welcome to be here too.”

Diprima feels this built-in connection with customers is what distinguishes Groundhog Coffee Co. from other local Boone coffee shops.

“This is a place where you can come joke and chat with us, and if you hear us talking about something, you are more than welcome to chime in with what you want to say, and we love that,” Diprima said.

The coffee shop is always open to anyone from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.