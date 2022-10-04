Playlist of the week: Midterm motivation

It’s finally October, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to focus entirely on Halloween festivities. Midterms are right around the corner. That being said, what better time than now to focus on boosting morale and working hard?



This playlist should motivate exactly that. With the influence of songs like “This Is the Day” by The The, “All These Things That I’ve Done” by The Killers, and “You Get What You Give” by New Radicals, there’s no way one won’t get inspired to study.

So, grab a hot drink at The Wired Scholar, settle into a cozy chair on the third floor of the library, headphones on and get ready for an amazing study session.





