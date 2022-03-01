Playlist of the week: Women of country

It’s no secret men have held the spotlight throughout country music history. Country radio is populated by objectifying songs about cut-off shorts, tan legs and painted-on jeans. Regardless, women in country music have fought for and rightfully earned their place both in and out of Nashville.

From songs about falling in love to slashing ex-husband’s tires, these womenshow stellar musicianship and the attitude to back it up. Start this week off right with tunes from country’s best like Dolly Parton and Kacey Musgraves.