Playlist of the week: Women of country

Camryn Collier

Ella Adams, Opinion Editor
March 1, 2022

It’s no secret men have held the spotlight throughout country music history. Country radio is populated by objectifying songs about cut-off shorts, tan legs and painted-on jeans. Regardless, women in country music have fought for and rightfully earned their place both in and out of Nashville. 

From songs about falling in love to slashing ex-husband’s tires, these womenshow stellar musicianship and the attitude to back it up. Start this week off right with tunes from country’s best like Dolly Parton and Kacey Musgraves. 