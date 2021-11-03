Rebecca+Nenow+projected+for+Boone+Town+Council

Rebecca Nenow won one of the two unexpired seats on the Boone Town Council Nov. 2 with 32.63% of the unexpired term votes.

Nenow has lived in Boone since 2005. A graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, she owns and runs her own business, Resupply, which aims to reduce consumer waste. Nenow plans to address sustainability and climate change issues as well as problems with the town’s infrastructure.

“It is necessary to consider the environmental, social and economic sustainability with every decision and policy. While this may be more time-consuming than not considering sustainability, the long term sustainability of any decision is worth the short-term effort,” Nenow told The Appalachian.