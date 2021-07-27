Recipe Corner: The berry best muffins

Muffins are a novice baker’s best friend. Most recipes use basic ingredients and call for little prep time but still yield a batch of yummy treats. Even baked goods that are a little more complex, such as this one, can be mastered by someone with only a pinch of baking experience.

There’s a lot of room for personal touch with these strawberry cheesecake pastries. Anyone wanting a more traditional muffin can skip the cream cheese filling and substitute the strawberries with anything from chocolate chips to apples. The topping is optional, but it gives the muffins a tasty crunch. Additional spices like nutmeg or cinnamon can be added to the batter according to taste. Baking is all about having fun, so don’t be scared to mix things up a little with these sweet treats!

Strawberry Cheesecake Muffins

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Yield: 10-12 muffins

Topping (optional)

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 cup cold unsalted butter

Muffins

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 brown sugar

2 eggs

1/2 cup plain greek yogurt

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ¾ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

A pinch of salt

1 ½ cup chopped strawberries (fresh or frozen, but not thawed)

Filling

6 ounce cream cheese

1 egg yolk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 ½ tablespoon granulated sugar

Step One

For the batter, mix softened unsalted butter with brown and granulated sugars in a large bowl. Add eggs, yogurt and vanilla extract and mix to a creamy consistency.

Step Two

In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Slowly pour the wet ingredients onto the dry ingredients. Stir until a thick batter forms. Fold in strawberries until just combined.

Step Three (optional)

For the topping, combine cold butter, flour, cinnamon and brown sugar in a bowl. Cut the ingredients into the butter until the mixture is coarse and crumbly.

Step Four

For the cheesecake filling, beat the cream cheese with a mixer until it’s creamy. Add the egg yolk, sugar and vanilla and mix until combined.

Step Five

Preheat the oven to 425 F. Coat the muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray. Fill each muffin cup with just enough batter to cover the bottom (about a spoonful). Then, add a spoonful of the cream cheese filling to each cup. Fill the muffin cups to the top with the rest of the batter. Sprinkle the topping on the muffins and gently press into the batter. Bake muffins for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the tops of the muffins turn golden brown.

Step Six

Pair these muffins with a cup of coffee for breakfast in the morning or a cold glass of milk for a late-night snack! They’re just the right balance between sweet and savory to make them enjoyable any time of day. These muffins can be refrigerated and reheated for up to five days (if they last that long).