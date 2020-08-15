Rivers Street Ale House employees test positive for COVID-19
August 15, 2020
Five employees of Rivers Street Ale House have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from AppHealthCare. Employees are in isolation and recovering at home.
AppHealthCare is encouraging people that visited the restaurant and bar between Aug. 4 and Aug. 13 to monitor COVID-19 symptoms and be tested. Symptoms can appear two to 14 days after initially being exposed to the virus.
“It is important for the community to know that we are making this public announcement for the reason of narrowing our efforts to identify those at risk,” said Jennifer Greene, AppHealthCare health director. “Rivers Street Ale House is not named due to any action or inaction on their part or identified ongoing public health risk with frequenting their establishment. We appreciate their ongoing partnership in this response effort.
Since the cases, Rivers Street Ale House has decided to close. Owners Jeff Lamont and Justin Davis said they had managed to “dodge the COVID bullet,” until recently.
Lamont and Davis said Rivers Street Ale House has taken extensive measures to prevent COVID-19:
- free masks available to customers that may not have one
- bouncers monitoring social distancing and 50% capacity
- “constant cleaning and sterilization”
- Count On Me NC training
- digital menus and socially distanced tables available to patrons
- expanded outdoor seating
- mask/hygiene reminders throughout the establishment
- requirement for staff to wear masks and gloves at all times
“We look forward to working with the Health Department to re-open in as safe a fashion as possible. We greatly appreciate your support during these crazy times. We have always and will continue to do all we can to keep our staff, customers and the High Country community safe,” Lamont and Davis said in a statement.
Emily is a journalism and public relations double major from Camden, North Carolina.
Senior Communication, Journalism major
Instagram: @mickeyhutchings
Twitter: @mickeyhutchings
E-mail: [email protected]
