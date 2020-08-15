Rivers Street Ale House employees test positive for COVID-19

Located next to the Student Recreation Center on Rivers Street, Rivers Street Ale House is temporarily closed after several of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Five employees of Rivers Street Ale House have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from AppHealthCare. Employees are in isolation and recovering at home.

AppHealthCare is encouraging people that visited the restaurant and bar between Aug. 4 and Aug. 13 to monitor COVID-19 symptoms and be tested. Symptoms can appear two to 14 days after initially being exposed to the virus.

“It is important for the community to know that we are making this public announcement for the reason of narrowing our efforts to identify those at risk,” said Jennifer Greene, AppHealthCare health director. “Rivers Street Ale House is not named due to any action or inaction on their part or identified ongoing public health risk with frequenting their establishment. We appreciate their ongoing partnership in this response effort.

Since the cases, Rivers Street Ale House has decided to close. Owners Jeff Lamont and Justin Davis said they had managed to “dodge the COVID bullet,” until recently.

Lamont and Davis said Rivers Street Ale House has taken extensive measures to prevent COVID-19:

free masks available to customers that may not have one

bouncers monitoring social distancing and 50% capacity

“constant cleaning and sterilization”

Count On Me NC training

digital menus and socially distanced tables available to patrons

expanded outdoor seating

mask/hygiene reminders throughout the establishment

requirement for staff to wear masks and gloves at all times

“We look forward to working with the Health Department to re-open in as safe a fashion as possible. We greatly appreciate your support during these crazy times. We have always and will continue to do all we can to keep our staff, customers and the High Country community safe,” Lamont and Davis said in a statement.

Protect yourself with these preventative measures:

Frequent hand washing

Staying home when you’re sick

Keeping distance from others who are sick

Avoiding touching your face

Cleaning and disinfecting high touch surfaces in common areas like doorknobs, remotes, light switches, tables and handles

COVID-19 signs & symptoms:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If you are concerned about symptoms you might be experiencing, contact Student Health Service at (828) 262-3100 or AppHealthCare at (828) 264-4995, ext. 0.